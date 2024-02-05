Honda Offering Wireless Apple CarPlay Upgrade for 2018-2022 Accords

by

Honda recently announced that owners of 2018-2022 Accord models in the U.S. are now eligible for a wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade option for a fee.

Apple CarPlay Dash
The update can be completed at any Honda dealership in the U.S. for a suggested price of $112, plus a labor fee, according to the announcement. Eligible customers can book a service appointment on their local Honda dealership's website.

Approximately 631,000 Accords with wired-only CarPlay are eligible for the upgrade, said Honda.

"Enhancing the ownership experience and market value of Honda vehicles already in use is a key strategy in pursuit of our goal to have zero environmental impact by 2050," said Honda's sustainability vice president Jay Joseph.

The upgrade also adds wireless Android Auto.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
34 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Wow
This is sort of amazing honestly

This type of upgrade, this many years post purchase

Major kudos to Honda
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
derek1984 Avatar
derek1984
36 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Ok, now how about Toyota?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AtomicDusk Avatar
AtomicDusk
23 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
I wonder if they'll roll this out to other 2018-22 models, signed an owner of a 2018 Odyssey...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
6 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
I know Mazda has done upgrades in the past (adding CarPlay to the Connect display) so I’m hoping my 2019 CX9 gets this option in the near future.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vipergts2207 Avatar
vipergts2207
4 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
Now compare this to GM who’s getting rid of CarPlay. Just another reason to never buy a GM product.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Monotremata Avatar
Monotremata
24 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

This is a great upgrade that will probably save a few USBC ports from failing.

Honestly I wish they would just fix the bug that causes the whole system to lockup when turn-by-turn directions are talking and someone calls the whole display goes black and needs to be rebooted.
My 2020 Civic does that half the time just when I plug in the phone and Carplay kicks in heh. There's been days on my way to work where I've had to pull the plug from the phone 3 or 4x, and reboot the stereo 3-4x before it starts giving me a screen and I can see my traffic maps. Apple Music still seems to work just fine, but switch it to the Music tab and black screen here we go..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
