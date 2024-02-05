Honda Offering Wireless Apple CarPlay Upgrade for 2018-2022 Accords

Honda recently announced that owners of 2018-2022 Accord models in the U.S. are now eligible for a wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade option for a fee.



The update can be completed at any Honda dealership in the U.S. for a suggested price of $112, plus a labor fee, according to the announcement. Eligible customers can book a service appointment on their local Honda dealership's website.

Approximately 631,000 Accords with wired-only CarPlay are eligible for the upgrade, said Honda.

"Enhancing the ownership experience and market value of Honda vehicles already in use is a key strategy in pursuit of our goal to have zero environmental impact by 2050," said Honda's sustainability vice president Jay Joseph.

The upgrade also adds wireless Android Auto.