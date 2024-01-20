Next-Gen iPad Air With 12.9-Inch Display and Redesigned Camera Unit Revealed in CAD Renders

The design of Apple's upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air model has today allegedly been revealed in new CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles.
As expected, the renders show an overall appearance that is very similar to the iPad Air design used for the fourth- and fifth-generation models, but simply scaled up to accommodate a larger display.
The most striking difference on the device is a redesigned rear camera unit, which now protrudes from the rear in a longer pill-shape, unlike the single, round protruding cutout on the current iPad Air. This new design seems to be somewhat reminiscent of the rear camera unit of the iPhone X and iPhone XS.
On the front of the tablet, the iPad Air looks very similar to the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but with noticeably thicker bezels, just like how the 10.9-inch iPad Air has thicker borders around the display compared to the 11-inch iPad Pro.
The device is expected to be targeted at those who want a bigger tablet than the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air, but have no need for the high-end features of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro such as ProMotion or a LiDAR scanner. This is similar to Apple's approach with the 13.6- and 15.3-inch MacBook Air, as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus.
91Mobiles also reiterated reports that the next-generation iPad Air will feature the M2 chip. The device is rumored to enter production in the first quarter of 2024, so it could already be underway. It is expected to launch "early" this year, likely in March.
Top Rated Comments
I don’t believe that the entry-level 11 inch iPad Pro is going to go from $799- to $1600 with one update, but I could see it going up by 200.
Apple pricing rumors always seem to shoot way higher than the prices end up actually being, except for the Vision Pro oddly.
The base pro iPhone has been supposed to go way past $999 over the past six years, and that just has not happened no matter how much the rumors have insisted it would.
I can't believe Apple continues with this rather annoying position. In an online meeting it always looks like you are looking sideways, also when I teach online I write with my pencil on the screen and I keep blocking the camera with my hand.
The iPad Air is rumored to use the current pencil and current Magic Keyboard, while the pro is rumored to get an entirely new pencil and keyboard.
So they probably just left the camera in the same place on the air, because it’s cheaper and they don’t have to redesign anything.
Meanwhile, it’s very likely the pro will have an entirely different Apple Pencil charging mechanism, maybe in a different spot on the iPad?
Either way, I don’t think this signifies anything about the direction that the pro will take with the front camera.