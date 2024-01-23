Philips Hue Line Gains New Wall Light, Pendant Cord and More

Philips Hue parent company Signify is announcing several product updates today, with new products, colorways, and U.S. availability for some devices.



A new wall light, the Philips Hue Dymara, offers two beams of light that shine both up and down. The light, which supports both white shades and color, can illuminate large surfaces and is able to be used both indoors and out.

The Philips Hue Pendant Cord can be used with Hue Filament bulbs or the Hue Ellipse. 3D printed from 55 percent bio-circular material, the pendant cord comes in either black and white and can be purchased in two sizes.



For those with the Hue Perifo track lighting, there are new connector options. The T Connector allows rails to run in three directions, while the Flexible Connector allows rails to run in any direction and beyond 90-degree angles.



The Hue Being Ceiling Light is now available in black and white, rather than just the aluminum color. The Hue Being supports 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light.



Signify is selling the Hue Go Portable Table Lamp in updated colors that include black with an orange grip and white with a teal grip. The silicone grips are designed to make it easier to move the lamp from place to place. The lamp is able to charge in three to four hours with the included charging stand, and the battery lasts for up to 48 hours.



The Hue line now includes the Philips Hue Secure Floodlight Camera (U.S. availability is new) and the Hue Secure Camera Starter Kit. The indoor/outdoor Starter Kit has a wired camera, two Philips Hue bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and two Philips Hue Secure contact sensors that let users know when a door is opened or closed. The Floodlight Camera is meant to be used outdoors, and it offers both recording functionality and colored/white Hue light.



New app updates are expected for the Security Center of the Hue app in the first half of 2024. Signify is improving security push notifications and the event timeline, as well as options for automatic light and sound alarms when motion is detected.



The Hue Dymera light is priced at $220 in the U.S. and will be available on February 27. The Hue Perifio connectors will be coming in February and April and will be priced at $35, while the updated Hue Being lights will be available on March 26 and are priced at $220.

The Hue Go table lamps with colored grips are available now from the Hue website and are priced at $160. The Hue Pendant Cord is priced starting at 60 euros and will launch in the EU in February.

The Hue Secure Floodlight Camera will be available on February 27 and is priced at $350, and the Hue Secure Starter Kit is priced at $400 and is available today.