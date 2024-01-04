New Version of Siri With Generative AI Again Rumored for WWDC

Apple is preparing to preview a new version of Siri with generative AI and a range of new capabilities at WWDC, according to a post on the Korean social media site Naver from a user with a track record for posting Apple rumors.



According to developer sources speaking to the operator of tech news aggregator account "yeux1122" on Naver, Apple has recently made progress with integrating generative AI into ‌Siri‌ using its Ajax-based model that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first mentioned in July. The new version of ‌Siri‌ apparently touts natural conversation capabilities, as well as increased user personalization.

The new features are believed to be available across devices, suggesting that the new version of ‌Siri‌ will retain conversation information from one device to another. It is also said to feature a new "Apple-specific creational service," which might relate to the previously reported Siri-based Shortcuts capabilities rumored for iOS 18.

Apple is purportedly working on linkages for the new version of ‌Siri‌ to connect to various external services, likely via an API. Finally, the report suggests that some of Apple's new AI features may differ based on subscription service status, but it is unclear what shape this could take.

A recent forecast from Deepwater Asset Management similarly claimed that Apple will bring generative AI to ‌Siri‌ this year. The Naver blog account has a mixed track record for forecasting Apple's plans, but some of its claims have proven to be significant. For example, in March 2022 it accurately revealed some details about the third-generation iPhone SE ahead of Apple launching the model. In October of the same year it also accurately predicted that Apple would delay the release of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until early 2023.