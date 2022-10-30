Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not launch until early next year, around the March timeframe. According to the account, which has a mixed track record, supply chain activities related to the updated MacBook Pros are operating per a schedule suggesting a launch next year, not November.
Historically, Apple has launched new Macs in November multiple times, including the original 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and the first three Macs with the M1 chip in 2020, adding credence to the idea new MacBook Pro models were imminent.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to be released in the "near future" and "within the coming months" as rumors have suggested a launch in November to follow past precedent. During the company's latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple's "product lineup is set" ahead of the holidays, possibly suggesting there will be no new product launches this year as Apple gears up for the holiday season.
