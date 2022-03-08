Last-Minute Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Feature MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, and 'Significantly' Better Battery Life

by

Ahead of Tuesday's "Peek Performance" Apple event, a last-minute rumor claims that the third-generation iPhone SE expected to be unveiled will feature MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, and "significantly" better battery life.

iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature
According to a machine-translated post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature Apple's Ceramic Shield technology on the front cover glass. As Apple describes it, Ceramic Shield is a "dual‑ion exchange process" that introduces nano-ceramic crystals directly into the glass, offering improved resistance to drops. Ceramic Shield first appeared on the iPhone 12 in 2020.

Also, according to the post, the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature ‌MagSafe‌, a feature that was previously not expected to make its way to Apple's most affordable iPhone. ‌MagSafe‌ allows users to snap on different accessories, such as a wallet, and can be used to charge the device.

iphone 13 pro magsafe
Regarding performance, the new ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature the A15 Bionic chip, according to most reports. Today's rumor adds further information to the specs of the device, stating that it will feature 4GB of RAM, an increase from the current 3GB in the ‌iPhone SE‌.

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ will be gaining 5G connectivity, and given its small size, some customers may be wary about battery life. It's worth noting, however, that the A15 chip is Apple's latest chip, and the new chip offers higher efficiency than the A13 Bionic in the current ‌iPhone SE‌. The account "yeux1122" claims that the battery life improvements will be "significant."

The account has been the source of some information in the past, including allegedly sharing details about the iPhone 14. The account, did, however, incorrectly state that Apple would release an "iPad mini Pro" in the second half of 2021, which did not take place.

Apple's "Peek Performance" event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 8. We'll have coverage here at MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account. For a quick and updated refresher of everything we expect during the event, see our guide.

