Apple Could Acquire Peloton This Year, Fund Manager Forecast Suggests
Apple will likely acquire fitness company Peloton this year, according to a new hedge fund manager forecast.
Deepwater Asset Management's annual forecast for 2024 (via Connect the Watts) claims that Apple is likely to acquire Peloton sometime in 2024. The move would help Apple bolster its Fitness+ subscription service, adding equipment to compliment the Apple Watch and its existing activity tracking software. Absorbing Peloton's three-million subscriber-base would ostensibly add about $1.7 billion to Apple's subscription revenue and line up with its continued investment in health and wellness, the company claims.
In 2022, Apple was repeatedly floated as a potential buyer of Peloton amid financial difficulties and threats to its business model, but the company's prospects have since improved somewhat and Deepwater Asset Management's new forecast is the first serious mention of the possibility in some time. Major questions remain about why Apple would want to take responsibility for Peloton's fragile business model and not simply focus on growing Fitness+, but anything is possible.
Deepwater Asset Management also believes that Apple will bring generative AI to Siri this year, integrating its Ajax foundation model to a new version of Siri that is likely to be introduced at WWDC. The change should increase Siri's perzonalisation and natural conversation abilities. The hedge fund manager is also not expecting Apple to announce any additional Vision Pro products this year.
Popular Stories
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the...
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple with a large number of important new releases due across the company's product lines, but there are some noticeable absences from its rumored plans. Using information from various analysts and reliable sources, here's everything we're no longer expecting Apple to release this year. iPhone SE 4 While Apple was previously rumored to be...
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Heading into the new year, we have recapped rumored features and changes for the device below. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower...
Apps can play a pivotal role in helping to reach new goals, form habits, or simply improve personal productivity – here's five you should consider adopting going into 2024. Each app we've chosen for this list has a unique ability to aid Apple device users in various aspects of personal and professional development. From sophisticated task management to habit formation, these apps offer a...
The second beta of iOS 17.3 that Apple released today is causing major issues for some iPhone owners, so users that have not yet installed the new software may want to hold off. Image from MacStories' Federico Vittici As noted by reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and Mastodon, some iPhone owners who have attempted to update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have found their devices stuck in a boot...
Top Rated Comments
I would also like to float that Apple can acqua-hire me for $10 million a year, but that doesn't mean they're going to.
I'll believe it when I see it.
Otherwise I'll file it under F for Fantasy.