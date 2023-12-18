Qualcomm Claims Snapdragon X Elite 21% Faster Than Apple's M3 Chip

by

Chipmaker Qualcomm has claimed that its new Snapdragon X Elite PC processor is 21% faster than Apple's latest M3 chip in multi-core performance, although questions remain about its thermal profile.

Snapdragon X Elite chipset
Demoing PCs with the new chipset, the San Diego manufacturer told Digital Trends that the Snapdragon X Elite records a multi-core Geekbench score of 15,300, whereas Apple's M3 obtains a score of 12,154. What Qualcomm did not mention however is the Snapdragon-powered machine's power consumption as a benchmarking vector, which is an important indicator of efficiency performance.

Qualcomm's upcoming range of 2024 Windows PCs are expected to be offered in different thermal design profiles. The performance-focused 80W profile runs faster but generates more heat and requires active cooling (fans), while the efficiency-focused 23W profile is made to be used in thinner laptops with passive cooling systems. For comparison, Apple's base M3 MacBook Pro houses a single fan, similar to the discontinued 13-inch MacBook Pro, but the M3 Pro and M3 Max use dual-fan designs to allow the additional cores to reach maximum performance under load.

qualcomm snapdragon benchmark
The Snapdragon X Elite was announced in late October, just before Apple announced its new MacBook Pro lineup powered by M3 series chips. Despite the claims of better performance offered by the Elite chip over Apple silicon, Qualcomm conceded that "hardware... is the only thing we can control," and therefore the user experience between the rival machines is "not going to be the same," because "they're running macOS and we're running Windows."

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tag: Qualcomm
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
5 hours ago at 05:17 am
80W to compete with M3?
M3 is like 20W when under heavy load IIRC :D
80W is estimated TDP of M3 Max
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danbalsh Avatar
danbalsh
5 hours ago at 05:20 am
Competition is good, be interested to see real-world performance differences.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
u65403 Avatar
u65403
5 hours ago at 05:20 am
M3 Max scores 21 049, so Qualcomm still has quite a ways to go.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
5 hours ago at 05:21 am
Thermal Profile is important. Qualcomm's chip is likely missing many of the other GPU optimizations and features that Apple's M3 chip family supports, plus they are comparing it to the base M3 chip, not the M3 Pro, M3 Max, or the soon to be released M3 Ultra for performance. And what about Apple's built in GPUs, Media Encoders, Neural Engine, and other custom chip features on Apple's M3 series of chips, that may be missing on Qualcomm's chip? They are comparing Apples to Oranges!
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
5 hours ago at 05:20 am
There is no M3 air, yet, but I won't buy a laptop with a fan ever again. I waited 25 years for a fanless computer.

Good luck with that at 80w, Qualcomm.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neilw Avatar
neilw
5 hours ago at 05:30 am
Until there are systems out that can be tested and compared, these claims are meaningless.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
apple watch charger s7

Apple Warns Against Non-Certified Apple Watch Chargers

Friday December 15, 2023 12:58 pm PST by
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
Read Full Article76 comments
AirPods Fourth Generation Feature Purple Triad

AirPods 4 to Get New Design, Updated Case, and Active Noise Cancellation

Sunday December 17, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Read Full Article60 comments
vision pro display 1

Here's How Apple Plans to Display Vision Pro in Retail Stores

Friday December 15, 2023 12:34 pm PST by
As early 2024 approaches, so does the launch date of Apple's first headworn wearable, the Apple Vision Pro. Apple has promised that the headset will come out in the early months of the year, with current rumors suggesting we could see it before March. With a release fast approaching, Apple is preparing to offer the Vision Pro in its retail stores in the United States, and a filing from an...
Read Full Article68 comments
zdnet flipper zero iphone attack

Apple Fixes Bug Allowing Flipper Zero to Lock Up iPhones

Friday December 15, 2023 2:31 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Read Full Article80 comments
apple watch series 9 candy canes

Best Buy Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Series 9 and SE at Record Low Prices With Christmas Delivery

Thursday December 14, 2023 6:52 am PST by
Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. All of these Apple Watches can be...
Read Full Article8 comments