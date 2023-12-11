Here's What the iPad Lineup Could Look Like in 2024

With no new iPad models launched this year, Apple ostensibly has some significant changes in store for its tablet lineup and accessories in 2024.

Apple's entire ‌iPad‌ lineup as of December 2023. Apple's entire ‌iPad‌ lineup as of December 2023.

2023 2024 ‌iPad‌ (10.2-inch, A13 Bionic, 9th generation) ‌iPad‌ (10.9-inch, A14 Bionic, 10th generation) ‌iPad‌ (10.9-inch, A15 Bionic, 11th generation) ‌iPad mini‌ (8.3-inch, A15 Bionic, 6th generation) ‌iPad mini‌ (8.3-inch, A16 Bionic, 7th generation) ‌iPad Air‌ (10.9-inch, M1, 5th generation) ‌iPad Air‌ (10.9-inch, M2, 6th generation) ‌iPad Air‌ (12.9-inch, ‌M2‌) ‌iPad Pro‌ (11-inch, ‌M2‌, 6th generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ (11.1-inch, M3, 7th generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ (12.9-inch, ‌M2‌, 6th generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ (13-inch, M3, 7th generation)

The entry-level ‌iPad‌, iPad mini iPad Air , and iPad Pro models are all reportedly due a hardware update in 2024. Here's how the lineup of 2024 could compare to today based on rumors:

Apple is also reportedly working on a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory for the ‌iPad Pro‌ with an aluminum top case and a larger trackpad. The ‌iPad‌ accessory lineup could look as follows by the end of next year:

2023 2024 Apple Pencil (1st generation) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (2nd generation) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (3rd generation) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB-C) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB-C) Magic Keyboard Folio for entry-level ‌iPad‌ Magic Keyboard Folio for entry-level ‌iPad‌ Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ High-end Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is seeking to reduce confusion between the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ next year by introducing OLED displays, an updated design, the M3 chip, and a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory on the high-end models. This "will make it unmistakably the highest-end model," Gurman says.

He also highlighted that the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ will feature slightly different display sizes, just like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, where the high-end models have larger screens. The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ will reportedly be discontinued upon the release of the 11th-generation version, allowing the company to ultimately phase out the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Apple also plans to use the Magic Keyboard as a differentiator for the ‌iPad Pro‌ in 2024. The redesigned version of the accessory will not be compatible with the ‌iPad Air‌, being exclusive to the ‌iPad Pro‌. The 10.9- and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ models will only be able to use the current Magic Keyboard accessories.

Gurman said that the new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models are due to launch around March 2024, with the updated entry-level ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ set to arrive later in the year.