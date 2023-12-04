Apple's New 14-Inch MacBook Pro Available From $1,399 With Latest Steep Discounts

by

Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is available for multiple all-time low prices today at Best Buy, starting at $1,399.00 for the M3 512GB model, down from $1,599.00. The prices in this article reflect final deal prices applied for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members.

If you don't have a membership, you can still purchase the notebook at a solid second-best price, which Amazon is matching. For the 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, that means you can get it on Amazon for $1,449.00 in both Space Gray and Silver.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,399.00

Secondly, Best Buy has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This one is a new all-time low price at $250 off, and it's again only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 1TB) for $1,549.00

Similar to the 512GB model, Amazon has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at a second-best price of $1,599.00 in both colors. This is also the same price that you'll find on Best Buy if you aren't a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
1 hour ago at 06:37 am
why do they make storage variants. make ram variants. ya need at least 16 to be remotely a MacBook "Pro" I'd just on these sales with that
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
1 hour ago at 06:40 am
8 GB RAM "Pro"

Hard pass.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anglagard Avatar
Anglagard
59 minutes ago at 06:47 am
8GB warning, moving along.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
58 minutes ago at 06:47 am
I wish 16GB RAM was commonplace for M3 (as it should). Some people don't need or want M3 Pro levels of power (or power consumption) but want sufficient RAM without buying a preposterously priced RAM upgrade which then makes it uneconomical to get an upgraded M3 MBP.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anakin44011 Avatar
anakin44011
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am

This exactly... I'd like an M3 MacBook Air 15" with 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price. I'd even take the current M2 version iwth 16GB RAM, but the $200 RAM update kills the whole value proposition of the device. If the base M3 MacBook Pro had 16GB, it's be an amazing value, but Apple found a way to ruin it.
Check out BH Photo - they are offering both 16GB M3 Pro and 16GB M2 Air at $150-$200 off.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
floral Avatar
floral
27 minutes ago at 07:19 am
I know some people only need 8GB of ram, but the whole "8 is too small" argument technically gets more valid by the day.

...And it's been 4000+ days.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

