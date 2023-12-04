Apple's New 14-Inch MacBook Pro Available From $1,399 With Latest Steep Discounts

Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is available for multiple all-time low prices today at Best Buy, starting at $1,399.00 for the M3 512GB model, down from $1,599.00. The prices in this article reflect final deal prices applied for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members.

If you don't have a membership, you can still purchase the notebook at a solid second-best price, which Amazon is matching. For the 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, that means you can get it on Amazon for $1,449.00 in both Space Gray and Silver.

Secondly, Best Buy has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This one is a new all-time low price at $250 off, and it's again only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

Similar to the 512GB model, Amazon has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at a second-best price of $1,599.00 in both colors. This is also the same price that you'll find on Best Buy if you aren't a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

