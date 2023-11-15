First Qi2 Wireless Chargers Coming Soon

by

The first wireless chargers that support the new Qi2 charging standard are set to launch in time for the holiday season, according to an announcement shared today by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

magsafe blue 2
Announced earlier this year, Qi2 is a next-generation Qi charging technology that incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile. Qi2 devices will work like Apple's MagSafe feature, using magnets for alignment and speedier charging.

The iPhone 15 models are the first of Apple's smartphones that support the Qi2 standard. More than 100 Qi2 device are in testing, according to the WPC, including chargers from companies like Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge.

The Magnetic Power Profile was designed based on ‌MagSafe‌ contributions from Apple, and it is being combined with the new Extended Power Profile (EPP) to form what is considered "Qi2."

Qi2 is meant to ensure that phones and other battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with chargers for improved energy efficiency and faster charging. It will allow for new accessories that would not be chargeable wirelessly using existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

Qi2 chargers that have already been announced promise to charge devices at up to 15W, but it is not yet clear if Apple's ‌iPhone 15‌ models will support faster wireless charging with Qi2 accessories. Apple's technical specifications page for the ‌iPhone 15‌ says that the devices support Qi wireless charging "up to 7.5W," with no mention of faster charging.

MagSafe-enabled ‌iPhone 15‌ models charge at 7.5W on the current Qi standard, and 15W when using Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ chargers.

Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
1 hour ago at 09:36 am

Wireless Power Consortium ('https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115984149/en') (WPC)
Man, why do all these tech standard organizations sound like some sort of military or economic treaty organization?
Score: 2 Votes
klasma Avatar
klasma
55 minutes ago at 09:44 am

Wireless Power Consortium ('https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115984149/en')
…goes to define a standard for wired charging pucks.
Score: 2 Votes
mudflap Avatar
mudflap
33 minutes ago at 10:05 am

Yawn. Call me when it supports data transfer.
Yawn? We already have wireless data transfer everywhere.
Score: 2 Votes
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
36 minutes ago at 10:03 am

I thought when Apple basically donated the specifications for MagSafe to the Qi Consortium to make Qi2 that Qi2 chargers would work at 15W with any iPhone that supports MagSafe. This makes it sound like the iPhone 12 to 14 series are specifically authenticating with the charger to make sure it is Apple-made or MFi before allowing 15W -- that is a major disappointment.
I’m guessing it’s like with anything… if a consortium is doing it, they’ve got to have ALL the members sign on to it. Any member could kneecap a particular feature (like the USB-IF members lobbying against the requirement to put power/data designators on all cables) for whatever reason. We should see the difference in the teardowns. It could be as simple as them not wanting to include an entire ring and, instead, the Qi2 standard uses a series of arcs.
Score: 1 Votes
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
17 minutes ago at 10:22 am

Yawn. Call me when it supports data transfer.
You mean like… Bluetooth?
Score: 1 Votes
