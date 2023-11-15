First Qi2 Wireless Chargers Coming Soon
The first wireless chargers that support the new Qi2 charging standard are set to launch in time for the holiday season, according to an announcement shared today by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).
Announced earlier this year, Qi2 is a next-generation Qi charging technology that incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile. Qi2 devices will work like Apple's MagSafe feature, using magnets for alignment and speedier charging.
The iPhone 15 models are the first of Apple's smartphones that support the Qi2 standard. More than 100 Qi2 device are in testing, according to the WPC, including chargers from companies like Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge.
The Magnetic Power Profile was designed based on MagSafe contributions from Apple, and it is being combined with the new Extended Power Profile (EPP) to form what is considered "Qi2."
Qi2 is meant to ensure that phones and other battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with chargers for improved energy efficiency and faster charging. It will allow for new accessories that would not be chargeable wirelessly using existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.
Qi2 chargers that have already been announced promise to charge devices at up to 15W, but it is not yet clear if Apple's iPhone 15 models will support faster wireless charging with Qi2 accessories. Apple's technical specifications page for the iPhone 15 says that the devices support Qi wireless charging "up to 7.5W," with no mention of faster charging.
MagSafe-enabled iPhone 15 models charge at 7.5W on the current Qi standard, and 15W when using Apple's MagSafe chargers.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
We're just two weeks away from Black Friday, and Apple deals are in full swing right now. We're tracking the year's best prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods 2, HomePod, HomePod mini, and more in our recap of the week's best deals. For a more in-depth look at the current best Black Friday deals, check out our post on early Black Friday Apple deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner...
Apple will add a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air to an entirely refreshed iPad lineup coming next year, with two iPad Air models taking priority in Apple's launch roadmap, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his e-in-2024-650a5fc9bbee">latest outlook, Kuo predicts that Apple will compensate for this year's lack of movement in its iPad lineup by updating all existing models, starting...
Top Rated Comments