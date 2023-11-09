3D Movies Appear in Apple TV App Ahead of Vision Pro Launch
3D content has begun appearing in the Apple TV app ahead of next year's Vision Pro headset launch (via FlatPanelsHD).
Screenshot of the Apple TV showing the new 3D content icon (via FlatPanelsHD).
tvOS 17.2's redesigned Apple TV app shows a large selection of movies with a small 3D icon that resembles a headset alongside other icons for the likes of Dolby Atmos and 4K. Since the movies are unplayable in 3D via the TV app without a Vision Pro headset, it is currently unclear what resolution and frame rate they play in. 3D titles seen in the Apple TV app include Jurassic World Dominion
, Pacific Rim Uprising
, Shrek
, Trolls
, Warcraft
, Minions: The Rise of Gru
, Mortal Engines
, Everest
, Kung Fu Panda 3
, and more.
Apple showcased a 3D version of Avatar: The Way of Water to demonstrate some of the entertainment capabilities of the Vision Pro headset when it was unveiled in June and touted the ability to play 2D, 3D, and "immersive" movies on the device, including in a virtual cinema. Apple is also expected to offer Apple TV+ content in a new, immersive 3D video format, including Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The Vision Pro headset launches early next year.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and ...
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Following the unveiling of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple surprised some with the introduction of a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, which replaced the discontinued M2 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Mac lineup. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory. That makes it $300 more expensive than the $1,299 starting price of the...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Top Rated Comments
Clearly, Apple's world-changing vision for the future of AR/VR is here, friends. Magical and Amazing®!