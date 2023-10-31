Apple's Event Was Missing These 4 Announcements

by

At its "Scary Fast" event, Apple announced new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac models with M3 series chips. It was a very quick and tidy 30-minute event, with no other products or surprises revealed.

Apple Event October 2023
Below, we have listed some rumored products that were not announced at the event.

Magic Accessories With USB-C

iMac Magic Keyboard and Mouse
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's event would likely include updated versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac with USB-C ports for charging, but the accessories are still equipped with Lightning.

iPads

iPad mini 6 orange BG
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Gurman both ruled out new iPads for the rest of 2023, and this event indeed lacked any iPad announcements.

MacRumors had discovered that an Apple supplier resubmitted a sixth-generation iPad mini battery filing in a Chinese regulatory database last week, but this ultimately did not relate to a seventh-generation iPad mini at the event.

Gurman said Apple does not plan to introduce new iPads until March 2024 or later.

iMac Pro

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
While the Intel-based iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021, there have been rumors about an eventual Apple silicon replacement ever since.

Earlier this month, Gurman said Apple still has plans to release a larger pro version of the iMac with a 32-inch display in either late 2024 or in 2025. It's unclear which chips this Mac would be equipped with. On a speculative basis, it could use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips announced yesterday, or perhaps even an upcoming M3 Ultra chip, but Apple might be on to the M4 series of chips by time the new iMac Pro is announced.

Kuo said the new iMac Pro will feature mini-LED backlighting.

MacBook Air and Mac Mini

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Teal
To be clear, new MacBook Air and Mac mini models were not expected to be announced at this event, but they are worth mentioning given that they will likely use the same M3 or M3 Pro chips that were announced yesterday.

Gurman expects updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the standard M3 chip to be released in the first half of 2024. He also said Apple is already working on a new Mac mini, but he did not provide a launch timeframe.

AirPower

airpower

Just kidding.

Tags: 2025 iMac Pro Guide, October 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

eoblaed Avatar
eoblaed
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am

Just kidding ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/03/29/apple-officially-cancels-airpower/').
Have to admit, this made me lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
14 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Laughed out loud at the just kidding with the AirPower. Well done!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article144 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article237 comments
Apple Event October 2023

These 3 Apple Accessories Expected to Switch to USB-C Next Week

Friday October 27, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, iMessage Sticker Reactions and More

Thursday October 26, 2023 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Read Full Article52 comments
top stories 28oct2023

Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Saturday October 28, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Read Full Article5 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article448 comments