Apple's Event Was Missing These 4 Announcements

At its "Scary Fast" event, Apple announced new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac models with M3 series chips. It was a very quick and tidy 30-minute event, with no other products or surprises revealed.



Below, we have listed some rumored products that were not announced at the event.



Magic Accessories With USB-C



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's event would likely include updated versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac with USB-C ports for charging, but the accessories are still equipped with Lightning.



iPads



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Gurman both ruled out new iPads for the rest of 2023, and this event indeed lacked any iPad announcements.

MacRumors had discovered that an Apple supplier resubmitted a sixth-generation iPad mini battery filing in a Chinese regulatory database last week, but this ultimately did not relate to a seventh-generation iPad mini at the event.

Gurman said Apple does not plan to introduce new iPads until March 2024 or later.



iMac Pro



While the Intel-based iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021, there have been rumors about an eventual Apple silicon replacement ever since.

Earlier this month, Gurman said Apple still has plans to release a larger pro version of the iMac with a 32-inch display in either late 2024 or in 2025. It's unclear which chips this Mac would be equipped with. On a speculative basis, it could use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips announced yesterday, or perhaps even an upcoming M3 Ultra chip, but Apple might be on to the M4 series of chips by time the new iMac Pro is announced.

Kuo said the new iMac Pro will feature mini-LED backlighting.



MacBook Air and Mac Mini



To be clear, new MacBook Air and Mac mini models were not expected to be announced at this event, but they are worth mentioning given that they will likely use the same M3 or M3 Pro chips that were announced yesterday.

Gurman expects updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the standard M3 chip to be released in the first half of 2024. He also said Apple is already working on a new Mac mini, but he did not provide a launch timeframe.



AirPower

Just kidding.