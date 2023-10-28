Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors.



This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's services were also in the news this week due to major price increases, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



What to Expect at Apple's October 30 'Scary Fast' Event

Surprise! Apple this week announced that it will be holding another event on Monday, October 30 at the unusual time of 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The event has a "Scary Fast" tagline, which is a reference to Halloween and likely also new Macs with faster Apple silicon chips.



Apple has made it clear that the event will be focused on the Mac, as the event's page features an animation depicting the Finder app icon from the Mac. As usual, we've put together a guide outlining what we're expecting to see (plus what we're not expecting to see) at the event, with new iMac and MacBook Pro models headlining the list.

The "Scary Fast" event will be streamed on Apple.com and on YouTube, with no in-person component at Apple Park.



Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Get Significant Price Increases

Apple this week announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and select other countries around the world.



Notably, Apple TV+ now costs $9.99 per month in the U.S., up from $6.99 per month. For existing subscribers, this change will take effect in 30 days.



Apple Releases iOS 17.1 With New Features for Apple Music, AirDrop, and More

iOS 17.1 is now available following several weeks of beta testing. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more.



Make sure to check out our list of all new features included in iOS 17.1 for a closer look at everything new for the iPhone. To install the update, open the Settings app and tap on General -> Software Update.



Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, and More

Just one day after iOS 17.1 was released, the first beta of iOS 17.2 is already available for developers to test. A public beta should follow soon.



As always, there are several new features and changes in the first beta of iOS 17.2, including Apple's promised Journal app, a new iMessage security option, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Music playlist collaboration, and more.



New AirPods and AirPods Max Launching in 2024, Updated AirPods Pro Coming in 2025

Apple plans to begin a major overhaul of its AirPods lineup starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The standard AirPods will see two new models in late 2024 with and without Active Noise Cancelation, while AirPods Max updates in a similar timeframe will primarily be limited to new colors and a shift to USB-C. New AirPods Pro with updated designs for the earbuds and the case and improved audio quality should arrive in 2025.



Apple Pay Later Officially Launches in U.S. Following Early Access Period

Apple Pay Later officially launched for all qualifying U.S. residents aged 18 or older this week following a limited "early access" period. The feature is now widely available in the Wallet app on the iPhone.



Apple Pay Later is a "buy now, pay later" financing option that lets qualifying customers split a $75 to $1,000 purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!