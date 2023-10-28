Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

by

Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors.

top stories 28oct2023
This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's services were also in the news this week due to major price increases, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

What to Expect at Apple's October 30 'Scary Fast' Event

Surprise! Apple this week announced that it will be holding another event on Monday, October 30 at the unusual time of 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The event has a "Scary Fast" tagline, which is a reference to Halloween and likely also new Macs with faster Apple silicon chips.

What to Expect at Apples Scary Fast Event Thumb 1 nopro
Apple has made it clear that the event will be focused on the Mac, as the event's page features an animation depicting the Finder app icon from the Mac. As usual, we've put together a guide outlining what we're expecting to see (plus what we're not expecting to see) at the event, with new iMac and MacBook Pro models headlining the list.

The "Scary Fast" event will be streamed on Apple.com and on YouTube, with no in-person component at Apple Park.

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Get Significant Price Increases

Apple this week announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and select other countries around the world.

Apple TV Arcade and News Price Increase Feature 2
Notably, Apple TV+ now costs $9.99 per month in the U.S., up from $6.99 per month. For existing subscribers, this change will take effect in 30 days.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1 With New Features for Apple Music, AirDrop, and More

iOS 17.1 is now available following several weeks of beta testing. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more.

iOS 17
Make sure to check out our list of all new features included in iOS 17.1 for a closer look at everything new for the iPhone. To install the update, open the Settings app and tap on General -> Software Update.

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, and More

Just one day after iOS 17.1 was released, the first beta of iOS 17.2 is already available for developers to test. A public beta should follow soon.

iOS 17
As always, there are several new features and changes in the first beta of iOS 17.2, including Apple's promised Journal app, a new iMessage security option, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Music playlist collaboration, and more.

New AirPods and AirPods Max Launching in 2024, Updated AirPods Pro Coming in 2025

Apple plans to begin a major overhaul of its AirPods lineup starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

airpods school
The standard AirPods will see two new models in late 2024 with and without Active Noise Cancelation, while AirPods Max updates in a similar timeframe will primarily be limited to new colors and a shift to USB-C. New AirPods Pro with updated designs for the earbuds and the case and improved audio quality should arrive in 2025.

Apple Pay Later Officially Launches in U.S. Following Early Access Period

Apple Pay Later officially launched for all qualifying U.S. residents aged 18 or older this week following a limited "early access" period. The feature is now widely available in the Wallet app on the iPhone.

Apple Pay Later feature 1
Apple Pay Later is a "buy now, pay later" financing option that lets qualifying customers split a $75 to $1,000 purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

apple october scary fast event

Apple Announces October Event for Macs: 'Scary Fast'

Tuesday October 24, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Read Full Article605 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article423 comments
alleged m3 macbook pro box

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Surfaces on China's Weibo

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:45 am PDT by
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple to Overhaul TV App, Remove Standalone Apps from Apple TV

Tuesday October 24, 2023 11:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Read Full Article262 comments
Apple TV Arcade and News Price Increase Feature 2

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Receiving Price Increases

Wednesday October 25, 2023 6:46 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Read Full Article535 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma gaming 230605

Apple Event Next Week Likely to Emphasize High-End Gaming on Mac

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
Read Full Article252 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 With AirDrop Over Internet, Music Favorites Options and More

Wednesday October 25, 2023 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Read Full Article143 comments
macos sonoma feature purple green

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.1

Wednesday October 25, 2023 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.1, the first major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. The ‌‌macOS Sonoma 14.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.1 and macOS 12.7.1 updates for older machines. With macOS Sonoma 14.1,...
Read Full Article120 comments
macbook pro pink

Kuo: 'M3 Series MacBook Pro' to Be Focus of Apple's October 30 Event

Tuesday October 24, 2023 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
Read Full Article404 comments