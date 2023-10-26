Hands-On With the New Journal App in the iOS 17.2 Beta

Apple today released the first iOS 17.2 beta, and it has the long-awaited Journal app that Apple initially announced as part of iOS 17. We've installed iOS 17.2 and thought we'd go hands-on with the Journal app to give MacRumors readers a first look at how it works.

The Journal app has a simple, straightforward UI. When you open it up, you're presented with a "+" button, and tapping on it lets you start a new entry. When you first open the app, you can decide what information the Journal app can pull from your phone for writing prompts. Options include workout activity, media like podcasts and music, photos, and significant locations.

There is a setting to prefer suggestions with others when you're around your contacts or large groups, and an option to be discoverable by others to help prioritize the suggestions of other people. Journal options can be toggled on and off in the Settings app under Privacy & Security > Journaling Suggestions.

You can opt to write whatever you like, or choose from one of Apple's prompts that are based on your device usage. Prompts include invitations to reflect on your day, recall a new idea, think of what made you smile, think about what you could do to improve your life, and more.

Journal entries can be customized with images, location information, and voice recordings. Entries are organized by date, and can also be bookmarked so you can save your favorite entries. To keep your Journal secure, you can set it up so you need a Face ID scan to unlock it.

Will you use the Journal app? Let us know in the comments below.