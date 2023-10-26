Hands-On With the New Journal App in the iOS 17.2 Beta

by

Apple today released the first iOS 17.2 beta, and it has the long-awaited Journal app that Apple initially announced as part of iOS 17. We've installed iOS 17.2 and thought we'd go hands-on with the Journal app to give MacRumors readers a first look at how it works.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Journal app has a simple, straightforward UI. When you open it up, you're presented with a "+" button, and tapping on it lets you start a new entry. When you first open the app, you can decide what information the Journal app can pull from your phone for writing prompts. Options include workout activity, media like podcasts and music, photos, and significant locations.

There is a setting to prefer suggestions with others when you're around your contacts or large groups, and an option to be discoverable by others to help prioritize the suggestions of other people. Journal options can be toggled on and off in the Settings app under Privacy & Security > Journaling Suggestions.

You can opt to write whatever you like, or choose from one of Apple's prompts that are based on your device usage. Prompts include invitations to reflect on your day, recall a new idea, think of what made you smile, think about what you could do to improve your life, and more.

Journal entries can be customized with images, location information, and voice recordings. Entries are organized by date, and can also be bookmarked so you can save your favorite entries. To keep your Journal secure, you can set it up so you need a Face ID scan to unlock it.

Will you use the Journal app? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

dlopan Avatar
dlopan
21 hours ago at 02:12 pm
Without a macos version it's useless
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robertosh Avatar
robertosh
21 hours ago at 02:11 pm
An app to remind me how terrible my life is? No, thanks.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
1800AirTAG Avatar
1800AirTAG
21 hours ago at 01:53 pm
This is one of those apps, that for some reason, I would like to try to use it, but know I will forget about it two days from now. I am very curious to see how others use and like it, though.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
21 hours ago at 02:29 pm

Because it’s an app nobody asked for, solving a problem that nobody has, focused around a hobby that nobody is interested in.
Just because you didn't ask for it and don't have interest in it, does not mean "nobody" does. Just in this thread alone, there are people interested in it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HornOfAbraxas Avatar
HornOfAbraxas
20 hours ago at 03:16 pm

Because it’s an app nobody asked for, solving a problem that nobody has, focused around a hobby that nobody is interested in.
Nobody lives in Minnesota and nobody likes sports, because those things are not true for me, and the only frame of reference I am capable of conceptualizing is my own.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hlevolve Avatar
hlevolve
21 hours ago at 01:52 pm
17.2 Public Beta? Or full 17.2 release? I thought 17.1 just came out.... confused.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple october scary fast event

Apple Announces October Event for Macs: 'Scary Fast'

Tuesday October 24, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Read Full Article599 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple to Overhaul TV App, Remove Standalone Apps from Apple TV

Tuesday October 24, 2023 11:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Read Full Article262 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Likely to Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 23, 2023 10:24 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Read Full Article262 comments
macbook pro pink

Kuo: 'M3 Series MacBook Pro' to Be Focus of Apple's October 30 Event

Tuesday October 24, 2023 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
Read Full Article402 comments
alleged m3 macbook pro box

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Surfaces on China's Weibo

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:45 am PDT by
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple TV Arcade and News Price Increase Feature 2

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Receiving Price Increases

Wednesday October 25, 2023 6:46 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Read Full Article531 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 With AirDrop Over Internet, Music Favorites Options and More

Wednesday October 25, 2023 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma gaming 230605

Apple Event Next Week Likely to Emphasize High-End Gaming on Mac

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
Read Full Article251 comments
All New CarPlay Five New Features Article 2

All-New Apple CarPlay: 5 New Features to Expect in Late 2023

Monday October 23, 2023 9:51 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Read Full Article