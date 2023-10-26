Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 to Developers

Apple today released the first betas of upcoming iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming one day after the launch of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 17.2 beta yet, but we are waiting on the Journal app that Apple has said is coming in a later version of ‌iOS 17‌. We are also still waiting on the option to use stickers as a tapback reaction in Messages, an arrow for catching up on missed Messages conversations, and a favorite songs playlist in Apple Music.

We'll update our article when we learn what's new in the iOS 17.2 beta.