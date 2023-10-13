Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods, MacBook Air, Beats, and More at All-Time Low Prices in Wake of Prime Day

by

Amazon's October Prime Day happened this week, and although it's now over, we're tracking a few leftover discounts on popular Apple products. This weekend, you can still get Prime Day pricing on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, AirPods 2, and more.

Hero0012Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

airpods botw

  • What's the deal? Take up to $49 off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C/MagSafe Case) for $199.99

One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which is taking $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00. Earlier in the week, the earbuds were priced at $189.00, but that Prime Day deal has expired and the new sale is still a solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

Samsung Monitors

samsung botw

  • What's the deal? Take up to $300 off Samsung monitors
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
Smart Monitor M80C for $499.99

$300 OFF
ViewFinity S9 Display for $1,299.99

Over at Samsung, the retailer introduced record low prices on a pair of its best monitors this week. The ViewFinity S9 5K Display is available for $1,299.99 ($300 off) and the Smart Monitor M8 is available for $499.99 ($200 off).

Beats

beats botw

  • What's the deal? Take up to $170 off Beats headphones
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$170 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $179.99

$60 OFF
Beats Studio Buds for $89.99

$40 OFF
Beats Fit Pro for $159.99

Major Beats deals arrived at Amazon this week, headlined by nearly half off the brand new Beats Studio Pro. You can get these headphones for $179.99, down from $349.99, along with sales on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro.

Anker

anker botw

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker's best USB-C accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Although many of Anker's Prime Day deals have expired, there are still a few options available for anyone looking to purchase USB-C chargers and accessories for a new iPhone 15.

iPad

ipad botw

  • What's the deal? Take $80 off the 9th generation iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00

The week's best iPad deal centered on the 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which hit $249.00, down from $329.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this tablet.

15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

15in mba botw

  • What's the deal? Take $250 off the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$250 OFF
15-Inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
15-Inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00

The best MacBook-related deal this week was on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which was marked down by $250 across every model on Amazon. You can still get these deals today, including the 256GB notebook for $1,049.00 and the 512GB notebook for $1,249.00.

13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

13in mba botw

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
256GB for $899.00

$200 OFF
512GB for $1,199.00

Amazon wasn't the only retailer providing all-time low discounts on Apple products this week, with Best Buy discounting the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air to $899.00, down from $1,099.00. You can also get the 512GB notebook at a record low price of $1,199.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
[ Comments disabled ]

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday October 10, 2023 7:23 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Tuesday October 10, 2023 11:26 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for both the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A303, up from the 6A301 update that was released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features in iOS 17 such as...
Read Full Article86 comments
t mobile logo

T-Mobile Automatically Upgrading Users to More Expensive Plans, But There's an Opt-Out Option

Wednesday October 11, 2023 2:23 pm PDT by
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article295 comments
phone 15 pro max vs pixel 3

Camera Comparison: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Pixel 8 Pro

Wednesday October 11, 2023 10:59 am PDT by
Both Apple and Google came out with new high-end flagship smartphones this autumn, debuting the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. As with any expensive smartphone, the cameras in both produce amazing images, but there are some notable differences that can be seen in our comparison video and article. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPhone 15...
Read Full Article148 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.7.1 for Older iPhones and iPads

Tuesday October 10, 2023 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1, new software updates that can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads that are not able to run iOS 17, or those that have not yet been updated to the new operating system. iOS 16.7.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 16.7. The software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software...
Read Full Article37 comments
counter srike 21

Valve Says Counter-Strike 2 for macOS Not Happening Because There Aren't Enough Players on Mac to Justify It

Tuesday October 10, 2023 3:14 am PDT by
Valve on Monday said it has no plans for a macOS version of the recently released game Counter-Strike 2, the follow-up title replacing the hugely popular FPS Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Valve confirmed its decision and gave its reasons in a newly published Steam support FAQ: As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware,...
Read Full Article214 comments
iphone passcode green

Some iPhone Models Mysteriously Shutting Off at Night

Wednesday October 11, 2023 4:32 pm PDT by
There appears to be a curious phenomenon that is causing some iPhone models to turn off temporarily at night, which can interrupt alarms and other iPhone features. In a thread on Reddit, a user complains that two separate iPhone alarms in his home failed to go off. Several other users also chimed in with similar issues, and it turns out that some of the issues could be linked to the iPhone...
Read Full Article293 comments
spring 2022 possible macs

Will Apple Release New Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Monday October 9, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but whether that will happen this year is far from certain. It's the second week of October now, and if Apple plans to launch Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been over 120 days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M2 versions of the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and...
Read Full Article134 comments
OLED iPad Air

OLED iPad Mini and iPad Air Could Follow 2024's iPad Pro

Monday October 9, 2023 8:40 am PDT by
Apple is considering bringing OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air from 2026, according to a report from technology research firm Omdia. In a detailed report forecasting Apple's iPad panel purchasing plans published earlier today, Omdia explains that 2024 will mark the beginning of a transition to OLED in its tablet lineup. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range...
Read Full Article49 comments