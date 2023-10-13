Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods, MacBook Air, Beats, and More at All-Time Low Prices in Wake of Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day happened this week, and although it's now over, we're tracking a few leftover discounts on popular Apple products. This weekend, you can still get Prime Day pricing on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, AirPods 2, and more.

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $49 off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods 2

Take up to $49 off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which is taking $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00. Earlier in the week, the earbuds were priced at $189.00, but that Prime Day deal has expired and the new sale is still a solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.



Samsung Monitors

What's the deal? Take up to $300 off Samsung monitors

Take up to $300 off Samsung monitors Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Over at Samsung, the retailer introduced record low prices on a pair of its best monitors this week. The ViewFinity S9 5K Display is available for $1,299.99 ($300 off) and the Smart Monitor M8 is available for $499.99 ($200 off).



Beats

What's the deal? Take up to $170 off Beats headphones

Take up to $170 off Beats headphones Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Major Beats deals arrived at Amazon this week, headlined by nearly half off the brand new Beats Studio Pro. You can get these headphones for $179.99, down from $349.99, along with sales on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker's best USB-C accessories

Save on Anker's best USB-C accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Although many of Anker's Prime Day deals have expired, there are still a few options available for anyone looking to purchase USB-C chargers and accessories for a new iPhone 15.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $80 off the 9th generation iPad

Take $80 off the 9th generation iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The week's best iPad deal centered on the 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which hit $249.00, down from $329.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this tablet.



15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $250 off the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Take $250 off the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The best MacBook-related deal this week was on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which was marked down by $250 across every model on Amazon. You can still get these deals today, including the 256GB notebook for $1,049.00 and the 512GB notebook for $1,249.00.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Take $200 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon wasn't the only retailer providing all-time low discounts on Apple products this week, with Best Buy discounting the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air to $899.00, down from $1,099.00. You can also get the 512GB notebook at a record low price of $1,199.00.

