Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 15-Inch MacBook Air Drops to Record Low Prices at $250 Off

Amazon has begun to discount a few Apple products ahead of its fall "Prime Big Deal Days" event, which officially begins tomorrow. One of the best deals you can already get is on the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is $250 off and at all-time low prices right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 256GB model is available for $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00. Amazon has all four colors available at this price, and you'll find an October 10 through October 14 shipping estimate for most options.

The 512GB model is available at $1,249.00 in all four colors, down from $1,499.00. Both sales represent a match for the best prices we've ever seen on this 2023 15-inch MacBook Air.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.