Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: The Best Apple Discounts

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days and you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Air.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime offers a one month free trial, and otherwise costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year.



AirPods

AirPods are always a hot item during holiday discount events, and Amazon is bringing this trend back for 2023 with solid markdowns on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2, and AirPods 3. The highlight this time around is the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $189.00, $60 off and their best price ever.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the new all-time low price of $749.00 during Prime Day, down from $799.00. This version of the wearable just launched in September and nearly every model is available at this record low price on Amazon.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Prime Day has the best deals of the year on the second generation Apple Watch SE, starting at just $199.00 for select 40mm GPS models, down from $249.00. You can get three models at this price, including Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum.

44mm GPS

Starlight Aluminum - $229.00, down from $279.00

40mm Cellular

44mm Cellular

iPad (2021)

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad has hit multiple all-time low prices during Prime Day, starting at $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $329.00. You'll find every model on sale below, including Wi-Fi and cellular tablets.

15-Inch MacBook Air

One of the best MacBook discounts during this Prime Day is a $250 markdown on every model of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Prices start at $1,049.00 for the 256GB model and increase to $1,249.00 for the 512GB model, both of which are matches for all-time low prices on this notebook.

13-Inch MacBook Air

Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is available for $749.99 during Prime Day, down from $999.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the notebook.

We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. We'll also be regularly updating this article as prices have been fluctuating and several products have gone in and out of stock throughout the event. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.