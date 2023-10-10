Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to $249 All-Time Low Price

Prime Day deals have been appearing throughout the day, and now we're highlighting the best price of the year on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $249.00, down from $329.00. This is a record low price, and it's accompanied by numerous best-ever prices across the 2021 iPad lineup.

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is available for $389.00 ($90 off), and you'll also find both cellular tablets on sale at all-time low prices. It's been months since we last tracked deals this steep on the 10.2-inch iPad, so now's a great time to buy for anyone who has been waiting for a good deal.

We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. We'll also be regularly updating this article as prices have been fluctuating and several products have gone in and out of stock throughout the event.