The New Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are Available for Nearly Half Off at $179

There are a few Beats deals that remain available on Amazon following Prime Day, including the new Beats Studio Pro headphones at an all-time low price of $179.00, down from $349.99. This is an incredibly steep discount on these headphones, which just launched in July.

You can get the Beats Studio Pro headphones at this price in Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone on Amazon. The headphones come with improved sound quality, voice performance, comfort and durability, and connectivity compared to previous generation Beats.

There are a few other Beats devices on sale today, starting with the Beats Studio Buds at $89.99, down from $149.95. Amazon has four colors on sale at this price, which is an all-time low price on the earbuds.

Lastly, the Beats Fit Pro are down to $159.99 in seven colors, down from $199.95. These earbuds include the Apple H1 chip, making them easy to pair with iOS devices, and they're built for workouts with flexible wingtips.

