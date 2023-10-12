The Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get From Amazon's October Prime Day

Now that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has ended, many of the week's best sales have expired. However, we're tracking a few Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of the sale, including the AirPods 2, 15-inch MacBook Air, and 9th generation iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



15-Inch MacBook Air

An overall highlight of Prime Day has been a $250 discount across the entire 15-inch M2 MacBook Air lineup, and all of these sales are still around. The 256GB model is down to $1,049.00 and the 512GB model is down to $1,249.00, and both are record low prices.

AirPods

There were quite a few AirPods deals earlier in the week, but the only notable deal that has stuck around is on the AirPods 2. You can get these earbuds for $89.00, down from $129.00, which is one of the lowest prices of the year and an overall second-bet price.

If you're still shopping for the newest model of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, there is a sale on this model, it's just not at its all-time low Prime Day price. You can pick up these earbuds for $199.99, down from $249.00, which is still a good deal on the newest model of AirPods.

iPad

The major iPad deal that has stuck around post-Prime Day is on the 9th generation iPad (64GB Wi-Fi), which is available for $249.00, down from $329.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet, and the 256GB Wi-Fi option is on sale too, just not at a record low price.

Anker

Anker deals remain abundant in the wake of Prime Day, with steep savings on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, and power strips. All of the discounts below require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deal price at the checkout screen.



AirTag

Apple's Bluetooth tracker accessory hit $88.99 during Prime Day, and that $10 off discount is still available on Amazon today. This is for the 4-pack of the AirTag, and it's a solid second-best price on the device.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.