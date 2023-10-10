Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Hit $189.00 Low Price ($60 Off) [Updated]

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has kicked off today, and a major new discount has hit a popular model of AirPods. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case for $189.00, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Apple just launched these earbuds last month and their headlining new feature is the addition of a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, replacing the Lightning port.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

Update: On October 10, Amazon provided an even steeper discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, so this article has been updated to reflect that new price.