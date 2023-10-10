Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Hit $189.00 Low Price ($60 Off) [Updated]

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has kicked off today, and a major new discount has hit a popular model of AirPods. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case for $189.00, down from $249.00.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Apple just launched these earbuds last month and their headlining new feature is the addition of a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, replacing the Lightning port.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

Update: On October 10, Amazon provided an even steeper discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, so this article has been updated to reflect that new price.

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
2 days ago at 01:37 pm
I'm gonna wait for the rumored new Airpods Max



phenste Avatar
phenste
2 days ago at 03:49 pm
still absolutely dumbfounded by their decision to not sell the case standalone
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
2 days ago at 02:00 pm

Pretty good deal if you're looking to jump from the first generation...
Black Friday/Holiday sales are just around the corner. Should sell for $180 as the lightning version did.

This is just Amazon matching Target who also has it for the same $199.99 price ('https://www.target.com/p/airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usb-c/-/A-85978622') (extra 5% off with RedCard).


If you have the second generation (lighting) there is no value in upgrading unless you absolutely (for whatever reason) need USB C.
Or want support for lossless audio when used with the Vision Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/09/22/apple-on-airpods-pro-vision-pro-lossless-audio/')
BitBLT Avatar
BitBLT
2 days ago at 02:04 pm
Where are the USB-C Magic Keyboard and Trackpad?
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
2 days ago at 02:32 pm

Where are the USB-C Magic Keyboard and Trackpad?
And Magic Mouse!
thelookingglass Avatar
thelookingglass
2 days ago at 03:55 pm

Pretty good deal if you're looking to jump from the first generation...

If you have the second generation (lighting) there is no value in upgrading unless you absolutely (for whatever reason) need USB C.

I have my second gen lightning version and will be another two years before I need another pair... my batteries on all Pro AirPods have lasted really well indeed.
I won’t lie though. Having USB C is nice. I’m now one cable for everything.
