Samsung Discounts New ViewFinity S9 5K Display to $1,299.99 ($300 Off) and Smart Monitor M8 to $499.99 ($200 Off)

Samsung's all-new 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display has received its first discount today, now available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This markdown is available on Samsung's website and on Amazon for Prime Day, and it's the first major deal we've ever seen for this monitor since its launch in August.

samsung viewfinity s9Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch display with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.

$300 OFF
ViewFinity S9 Display for $1,299.99

Samsung also has the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 on sale for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is a match of the all-time low price on this new 2023 model of the Smart Monitor M8 and it's available in multiple colors.

$200 OFF
Smart Monitor M80C for $499.99

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am

Personally, I'd need to save more than $300 off the price of the Apple Studio Display to pick this -- but I'm glad to see more competition in the 5K display market.
Same here. Though that's a decent discount. And should be a fine display for those not needing superb image quality.

But... it would need to outperform my ASD in order for me to consider it. The ASD is that good, even at its current price. Assuming one's fussy about image quality.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Finally this becomes viable alternative to the ASD. It didn’t make sense to me at the same price as the ASD but when discounted like this I can see its appeal to some. It’s not nearly as well built but the lower price now reflects this.

Personally, I would spend the extra $200-300 for use with a Mac because the Apple display integrates so beautifully with macOS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
27 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Personally, I'd need to save more than $300 off the price of the Apple Studio Display to pick this -- but I'm glad to see more competition in the 5K display market.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
