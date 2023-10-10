Samsung Discounts New ViewFinity S9 5K Display to $1,299.99 ($300 Off) and Smart Monitor M8 to $499.99 ($200 Off)

Samsung's all-new 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display has received its first discount today, now available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This markdown is available on Samsung's website and on Amazon for Prime Day, and it's the first major deal we've ever seen for this monitor since its launch in August.

The ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch display with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.

Samsung also has the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 on sale for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is a match of the all-time low price on this new 2023 model of the Smart Monitor M8 and it's available in multiple colors.

