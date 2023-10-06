Deals: Samsung's New 32-Inch Smart Monitor M8 Hits All-Time Low Price of $499.99 ($200 off)
Amazon today has Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 at the new all-time low price of $499.99, down from $699.99. This is the updated version of the monitor (M80C) that launched over the summer, and it beats the previous record low price that we tracked in September by $80.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option. Amazon only has the Warm White option at this $499.99 price tag, and it provides an estimated delivery date between October 7 and October 11 depending on the shipping options you choose.
If you're looking for more Samsung monitor deals, there are a few happening on Samsung's website this week. This includes $800 off the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor and $700 off the 55-inch Rotating Odyssey Ark Monitor.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Rated Comments
As in, most prices I see are in USD, but I’m in Canada, so it would be awesome if that conversion was made automatically.
Just a thought.