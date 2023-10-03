Deals: Take $99 Off 10.9-Inch iPad Air on Amazon, Starting at $499.99

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has hit a few all-time low prices today on Amazon, with up to $99 off select versions of the tablet. Most models can be delivered as soon as October 5 for Amazon Prime members and October 8 for free delivery options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is on sale at this price in all five colors, and it's a match for the all-time low price seen on this version of the iPad Air.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This model is available in three colors, and most are in stock and ready to ship today.

You can also find a few cellular models on sale right now on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $649.99 ($99 off) and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99 ($99 off).

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.