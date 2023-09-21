iPhone 15 Pro Teardown Reveals Internals, Battery Capacity, and More

by

YouTube channel PBKreviews today shared a teardown of the iPhone 15 Pro, providing a look inside the device. Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro has a similar internal design as the iPhone 14 Pro, but with a redesigned mid-frame chassis that allows for the back glass panel to be easily removed from the device during repairs.

iPhone 15 Pro Teardown
The teardown confirms that the iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a 3,274 mAh battery, as revealed in a regulatory database last week. While the iPhone 15 Pro has a slightly larger battery than the 3,200 mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple says both devices have the same battery life, with up to 23 hours of offline video playback.


Since this is an iPhone 15 Pro teardown, there is no look at Apple's new tetraprism lens system, which enables 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The video provides a brief look at the iPhone 15 Pro's logic board with Apple's new A17 Pro chip, but few other details can be garnered. Repair website iFixit will likely share a more in-depth teardown of the device by next week.

Teardown spotted by 9to5Mac

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
15 minutes ago at 08:00 am

Doesn’t seem to have a SIM card tray place holder. Does that mean the models with or without now have different internal designs? Bigger battery on the ones without?
So that's the secret to Apple making the iPhone 15 series weigh less than the equivalent iPhone 14.
Score: 4 Votes
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
20 minutes ago at 07:55 am
What everyone wants to know: Does the iPhone 15 still have a plastic spacer ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/09/20/iphone-14-pro-max-teardown-ifixit/') like the iPhone 14? :p
Score: 2 Votes
kelemor88 Avatar
kelemor88
14 minutes ago at 08:02 am

This is just crazy just incremental small changes the battery size for the last year models? Are you bleeping kidding me
And that’s why you no longer need to buy one every year
Score: 2 Votes
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am

This is just crazy just incremental small changes the battery size for the last year models? Are you bleeping kidding me
There doesn't seem to be much space for more battery .

As much as I wanna hate on 'em for putting such small a batt, I fail to see where they coulda put it
Score: 2 Votes
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
This is just crazy just incremental small changes the battery size for the last year models? Are you bleeping kidding me
Score: 1 Votes
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
It seems like they added some thermal dissipation extension on the board cover. My guess is the A17 Pro runs really hot as well...



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes
