Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 15 Event Later Today

by

Apple's online store is now down ahead of the company's annual September event, which begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. The store is routinely taken offline ahead of major Apple hardware events, primarily as a marketing tactic for the company.

store down wonderlust
At today's event, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9, a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, a USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro, and an assortment of more eco-friendly iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Four new ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected — all with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. Additional features are rumored for the two Pro models, including a lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 chip, thinner bezels around the screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, up to 6x optical zoom for the Pro Max, increased RAM, and more.

Apple should also provide a release date for the iOS 17 software update, compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ XS and newer.

MacRumors video producer Dan Barbera will be attending the event live at Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements.

Tags: Apple Store, September 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
41 minutes ago at 04:05 am
"This is a marketing stunt"
"Apple doesn’t need to shut the store down"

You’re welcome!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
2 minutes ago at 04:44 am

not much to look forward to except minor speed and camera bumps.
Regarding the speed bumps, I think it’s more new iOS versions that are to blame.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
44 minutes ago at 04:02 am
Same script, different year. The Apple hype begins. Thank you Macrumors for calling it what it is, a marketing tactic indeed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
41 minutes ago at 04:04 am
Same bs hype year after year :D
Curious if there will be at least one surprise similar to the dynamic island from last year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FHoff Avatar
FHoff
31 minutes ago at 04:14 am
1st three posts nothing but regurgitation of what is in the article.
How dare a company use marketing as a tactic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
27 minutes ago at 04:18 am
Excited to see the 15 Pro Max along with all the other products Apple will announce today
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article369 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article170 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article76 comments