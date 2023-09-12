Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 15 Event Later Today

Apple's online store is now down ahead of the company's annual September event, which begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. The store is routinely taken offline ahead of major Apple hardware events, primarily as a marketing tactic for the company.



At today's event, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9, a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, a USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro, and an assortment of more eco-friendly iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Four new ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected — all with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. Additional features are rumored for the two Pro models, including a lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 chip, thinner bezels around the screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, up to 6x optical zoom for the Pro Max, increased RAM, and more.

Apple should also provide a release date for the iOS 17 software update, compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ XS and newer.

MacRumors video producer Dan Barbera will be attending the event live at Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements.