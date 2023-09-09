Gurman: October Apple Event Unlikely, Upcoming iPad Air Refresh Could Arrive via Press Release Instead
Apple may not have enough new products and features to launch to justify holding an event in October, leading it to unveil devices like the next-generation iPad Air via press release, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that Apple will not introduce any new iPad models at its "Wonderlust" event next week, which is expected to focus on next-generation Apple Watches and iPhones only.
Gurman said that there is a new iPad Air with improved specifications in the works and the device is apparently "coming soonish." He added that "we may get an iPad refresh in October," not including the iPad Pro, which is not expected to be updated until next year.
Gurman believes that there will be a further Apple product launch in October, but expressed skepticism that an entire event will take place to introduce new devices. He said that it could be similar to the introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models earlier this year, which were announced via press release and a short video. Gurman claimed that October could see something "along those lines." "I'm not sure they have enough to drag people down to Cupertino to watch the video like they do for this [iPhone 15] launch," he added.
Yesterday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will not launch new MacBook models with M3 chips before the end of this year. Previously, the introduction of the first MacBooks with the M3 chip were expected to take place at an Apple event in October. Listen to The MacRumors Show podcast for Gurman's full thoughts and expectations.
Popular Stories
In a WWDC 2023 video released in June, Apple outlined several improvements coming to the Wallet app and Apple Pay with iOS 17. The software update is currently in beta and will be released to the public later this year for the iPhone XS and newer. A major redesign for the Wallet app that was rumored ahead of WWDC never materialized, with only modest changes made in iOS 17. Apple Pay order ...
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, ...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event on Tuesday, September 12, and camera upgrades across the devices will be the "star of the show," according to a report today from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. The upgrades are said to be a "pivotal factor" that "could tip the scales for potential buyers." As previously rumored, TrendForce said both the standard iPhone 15...
Employees at Apple retail stores are planning for overnight updates following the September 12 "Wonderlust" event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple retail workers will be getting stores ready for the launch of the iPhone 15 models and other devices. Gurman suggests that the overnight update could be because Apple is planning for near-immediate availability of new products after...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacity options as the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to information shared today by Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. The research firm reiterated its claim that both iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Increased...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his expectations for Apple's "Wonderlust" event, revealing several significant new features for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Gurman claims that the new titanium chassis of the iPhone 15 Pro models will be more durable, reduce weight by around 10 percent, and have a brushed effect, unlike the polished finish of the current devices that have...
With every iPhone iteration, Apple adds new functionality to the camera system, and the iPhone 15 series is no exception. MacRumors has obtained detailed information about the camera systems of the iPhone 15 lineup, from the standard iPhone 15 with upgraded 48-megapixel camera to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its new periscope telephoto lens. iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Main Camera: 48-megapixel...
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Top Rated Comments
Just a friendly reminder. :)