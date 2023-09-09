Gurman: October Apple Event Unlikely, Upcoming iPad Air Refresh Could Arrive via Press Release Instead

Apple may not have enough new products and features to launch to justify holding an event in October, leading it to unveil devices like the next-generation iPad Air via press release, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that Apple will not introduce any new iPad models at its "Wonderlust" event next week, which is expected to focus on next-generation Apple Watches and iPhones only.

Gurman said that there is a new ‌iPad Air‌ with improved specifications in the works and the device is apparently "coming soonish." He added that "we may get an ‌iPad‌ refresh in October," not including the iPad Pro, which is not expected to be updated until next year.

Gurman believes that there will be a further Apple product launch in October, but expressed skepticism that an entire event will take place to introduce new devices. He said that it could be similar to the introduction of the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pro models earlier this year, which were announced via press release and a short video. Gurman claimed that October could see something "along those lines." "I'm not sure they have enough to drag people down to Cupertino to watch the video like they do for this [iPhone 15] launch," he added.

Yesterday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will not launch new MacBook models with M3 chips before the end of this year. Previously, the introduction of the first MacBooks with the M3 chip were expected to take place at an Apple event in October. Listen to The MacRumors Show podcast for Gurman's full thoughts and expectations.