5 Reasons to Buy an iPhone 17 Air in September

We're just a couple months away from the launch of new iPhone models, and rumors are starting to really pick up. This year, we're expecting an all-new iPhone 17 Air, which will be the first notable redesign to the ‌iPhone‌'s form factor since the ‌iPhone‌ 12 launched.

It's super thin. As we saw in a video of a dummy model shared by Majin Bu, the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ looks sleek and modern. It's thinner than any ‌iPhone‌ that has come before it, and we're expecting it to be super light in the hand due to the thin design.

As we saw in a video of a dummy model shared by Majin Bu, the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ looks sleek and modern. It's thinner than any ‌iPhone‌ that has come before it, and we're expecting it to be super light in the hand due to the thin design. No frills . Since it's thin, Apple had to cut space. There's a 48-megapixel single-lens rear camera instead of multiple cameras to swap between, so if you like a straightforward setup, this is the ‌iPhone‌ for you. No fussing with Telephoto lenses or Ultra Wide lenses, but you do get Apple's best and most versatile lens. Plus a front-facing selfie camera, of course.

. Since it's thin, Apple had to cut space. There's a 48-megapixel single-lens rear camera instead of multiple cameras to swap between, so if you like a straightforward setup, this is the ‌iPhone‌ for you. No fussing with Telephoto lenses or Ultra Wide lenses, but you do get Apple's best and most versatile lens. Plus a front-facing selfie camera, of course. Price. Apple's fresh new design isn't going to be the most expensive ‌iPhone‌. It's going to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus that it's replacing, and it won't be as expensive as the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple's fresh new design isn't going to be the most expensive ‌iPhone‌. It's going to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus that it's replacing, and it won't be as expensive as the iPhone 17 Pro models. The A19 Pro chip . The latest rumors say it's going to get the same A19 Pro chip that Apple plans to use for the Pro models, but with one fewer GPU core. It should also have 12GB RAM, so it's going to be a super-capable thin device.

. The latest rumors say it's going to get the same A19 Pro chip that Apple plans to use for the Pro models, but with one fewer GPU core. It should also have 12GB RAM, so it's going to be a super-capable thin device. The colors. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ could come in a very light blue shade that's almost silver, possibly like the M4 MacBook Air. It's also expected to be available in black, silver, and light gold, and if the black shade is similar to the dummy model in the video, it should look quite nice.

For more on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, make sure to check out our iPhone 17 Air roundup.