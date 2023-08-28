Apple's Leather-Alternative iPhone 15 Cases Said to Have Different Texture

by

Rumors suggest Apple will not release leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, and today images were shared online claiming to show what an alternative leather-like case from Apple may look like, with leakers again suggesting they will use vegan materials instead of leather, but with a different feel and texture.

iphone 15 alternative leather case
Serial leakers Majin Bu and @DuanRui both shared case images on Twitter (now X) separately sourced from Weibo and allegedly based on Apple's official leather-alternative cases. The cases are said to be made of a patchwork of two materials that are more eco-friendly with a smaller carbon footprint than cowhide leather, although there is little other information available at the current time. The colors shown are not believed to be representative of any official Apple case.

Claims that Apple will not offer new leather iPhone cases this year have previously come from three separate sources, so the rumor appears to be worth taking seriously. Apple first released a series of leather cases in 2013 alongside the iPhone 5S. A refreshed selection of colors has accompanied every new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ model since then, featuring minor design refinements, such as the addition of aluminum buttons and MagSafe.

Apple is likely to release its new lineup of official ‌iPhone 15‌ cases alongside the ‌iPhone 15‌ series, which is expected to be announced at an event set to occur on September 12.

Top Rated Comments

vercordio Avatar
vercordio
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
"Vegan leather" is plastic. It's pleather with better marketing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tmanto02 Avatar
tmanto02
10 minutes ago at 04:36 am
The year I move away from genuine Apple cases
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
9 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Sir, vegan leather is plastic
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
6 minutes ago at 04:40 am
Good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boardiesboi Avatar
Boardiesboi
2 minutes ago at 04:43 am
Not a fan of the case being made of 2 materials. Bellroy has always done this for their leather cases and it doesn’t feel good in the hands.

If it’s not genuine leather, surely the price could come down. But it’s Apple so that won’t happen and they might even increase the prices for this new “innovative” material.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Friday August 25, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article198 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also...
Read Full Article260 comments
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article210 comments
top stories 26aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 7, and More

Saturday August 26, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Read Full Article40 comments