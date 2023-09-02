Top Stories: Apple Event Announced for iPhone 15, New Apple Watches, USB-C AirPods, and More

Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more.

In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details!

Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event Expected to Feature iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and More

It's official! Apple this week announced that it will be a holding an event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple has invited some reporters and creators to attend the event at Steve Jobs Theater, while a live stream will be available on Apple's website, YouTube, and through the Apple Events app on the Apple TV.

At the event, Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case. As always, there could be some other surprises in store as well.

Apple Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Apple's annual September event always involves new iPhone models, but several other products and accessories are expected to be announced at the event next month.

Apple Watch Woven Magnet Strap Mock Feature
We've put together a list of everything to expect at Apple's event beyond the iPhone 15 series, including various new USB-C and Thunderbolt cables for the iPhone, new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, and more.

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil New AirPods With USB-C Charging Case at iPhone 15 Event

All four iPhone 15 models are widely expected to be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Alongside this change, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week reported that Apple plans to announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case during its event on Tuesday, September 12.

airpods 3 blue image
It's unclear if Apple will announce any other changes for AirPods beyond the switch to USB-C.

iPhone 15 Rumors: New Colors, Production Issues Resolved, and More

Shortly after Apple announced its event, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared more predictions and manufacturing details for the iPhone 15 lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature
Kuo corroborated previously rumored color options for the Pro models, including gray, silver/white, black, and blue. He also said the switch from a stainless steel frame to a titanium frame will result in the iPhone 15 Pro models weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models.

6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17

Apple should release iOS 17 to the public in September. The software update includes at least six new features for the AirPods Pro, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and others.

6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17
iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, and currently remains in beta testing for developers and public beta testers. Apple released the eighth beta of iOS 17 this week, with testing now nearing completion.

Redesigned Magic Keyboard Expected to Accompany New iPad Pro

Apple is rumored to be planning new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays and an M3 chip for release in the first half of 2024.

ipad pro 2022
In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new iPad Pro models will be accompanied by a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad. This change is said to make the iPad feel more like a MacBook when the keyboard is attached.

