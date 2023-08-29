6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17

When iOS 17 arrives next month, it won't just add new features to your iPhone – it also promises to bring several new functions to second-generation AirPods Pro.

Below are six improvements to ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 that owners can look forward to when Apple's new mobile operating system is officially launched.

Adaptive Audio

When the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ were introduced, their Adaptive Transparency feature offered a new way to reduce loud environmental noise for more comfortable everyday listening.

Adaptive Audio, or Adaptive Noise Control, promises to take that approach to the next level by dynamically blending the existing Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes together to deliver the best audio experience in the moment. Apple says that it can tailor the noise control as you move between different environments and interactions.

This way, loud or distracting noises surrounding you will be automatically reduced, while other noises will still be audible. Apple gave the example of leaf blowers getting reduced but sudden traffic noises coming through on the user's AirPods.

Conversation Awareness

Conversation Awareness is able to detect when someone starts talking to you, and will lower the volume of the audio you're listening to and cut down on background noise accordingly.

Conversation Awareness helps when you're on a call as well, reducing noise around you while you speak. As a sub-component of Adaptive Audio, this feature also enhances the voices in front of you so you can hear what's going on.

Personalized Volume

Similar to Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume uses machine learning to fine-tune your listening experience by understanding environmental conditions and listening preferences.

Thanks to this feature, your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ is able to learn more about the volume that you prefer over time, and will tweak it as necessary to match your desired sound level.

Mute Controls

Perhaps surprisingly, ‌AirPods Pro‌ do not currently have an assignable on-board mute function. With ‌iOS 17‌, however, that's set to change. If you press the stem of your ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ earbuds, you will be able to mute and unmute yourself while you're on a call.

First-generation AirPods and third-generation AirPods also support this feature, and it also works on AirPods Max headphones if you press the Digital Crown.

Fast Automatic Device Switching

AirPods have been criticized in the past for sluggish performance when attempting to automatically switch between Apple devices. Fortunately, ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ 2 will automatically switch between Apple devices much quicker in ‌‌iOS 17‌‌.

Hey Siri

This fall, Apple is simplifying the voice command to invoke Siri on the ‌iPhone‌ and other Apple devices, including the iPad, Mac, HomePod, and the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Instead of "Hey ‌Siri‌," you'll be able to simply say "‌Siri‌" to activate the voice assistant when wearing your AirPods. Not only that, you'll also be able to issue multiple queries and commands in succession without having to say "‌Siri‌" again.

Apple is expected to release ‌iOS 17‌ alongside firmware updates for AirPods in September 2023. For more information on all the new features in the ‌‌iOS 17‌‌ update, be sure to check out our dedicated iOS 17 roundup.

Related Roundups: AirPods Pro, iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forums: AirPods, iOS 17, iPadOS 17

