Gurman: Apple Testing 'M3 Pro' Chip for MacBook Pro With 12-Core CPU and 18-Core GPU

by

Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be the base-level M3 Pro for the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launching next year. The chip is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.

The current base-level M2 Pro chip in the 14-inch MacBook Pro has a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, and starts with 16GB of memory, so the M3 Pro chip would have at least two extra cores for both the CPU and GPU. Apple last updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in January, so the laptops are unlikely to be updated again until at least 2024.

Top Rated Comments

mango316 Avatar
mango316
17 minutes ago at 06:04 am
It’s about time!!! Bring it on!! ?
Score: 3 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
15 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Woo hoo! 36GB unified Memory will be insane ?. We need more RAM. I'm tired of seeing this message in 2023.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
14 minutes ago at 06:07 am

Woo hoo! 36GB unified Memory will be insane ?. We need more RAM. I'm tired of seeing this message in 2023.


What on earth are you doing in Firefox that uses 79 GB of RAM!?
Score: 2 Votes
gank41 Avatar
gank41
8 minutes ago at 06:12 am

What on earth are you doing in Firefox that uses 79 GB of RAM!?
This has been happening with a number of apps in Ventura. For me, I end up somehow using over 300 GB of memory with the Music app. Odd to me, because it only has 16 GB of memory ? #jokes (memory leaks).
Score: 2 Votes
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
6 minutes ago at 06:15 am

Woo hoo! 36GB unified Memory will be insane ?. We need more RAM. I'm tired of seeing this message in 2023.


My dude’s virtualizing Windows 17 in Firefox.
Score: 2 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
5 minutes ago at 06:16 am

This has been happening with a number of apps in Ventura. For me, I end up somehow using over 300 GB of memory with the Music app. Odd to me, because it only has 16 GB of memory ? #jokes (memory leaks).
Agreed! Memory leak is real and it exists!
Score: 2 Votes
