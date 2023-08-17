iPhone 15 Might Support Charging Speeds Up to 35W

by

With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are able to charge at this higher wattage.

iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature
At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would speed up charging times.

Apple does not sell a power adapter with the iPhone anymore, but the company recommends a 20W+ charger for fast charging purposes right now. If the ‌iPhone 15‌ models support up to 35W charging, Apple could start recommending its 30W MacBook Air charger or its 35W Dual USB-C charger for maximum charging speed.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models would support faster charging speeds due to the transition to USB-C. He said that the faster speeds would be available with MFi-certified USB-C chargers, including the 20W power adapter.

There have been rumors that Apple will limit faster charging speeds to MFi-certified cables and chargers, and it is also possible that the fastest charging speeds could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
36 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
I’m old school. I prefer a classic 5W Apple Charger. Slow charging (overnight) is the best ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ToomeyND Avatar
ToomeyND
30 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
I can almost understand keeping lighting at USB 2 speeds because then all the cables and all the phones do exactly the same thing. It would be a real shame for Apple to start making USB-C connections pay-to-play when it comes to speeds. All the models should be whatever is the fastest that can safely operate the battery and the phone. Otherwise they are doing more to make the Apple ecosystem confusing to unsuspecting buyers.

Edit: As USB-C speeds increase, so does the phone, and that is the progression of technology. But from phone to phone in the same year is just nickel and diming.

Edit 2: There should be a software setting to limit charging if someone wants to charge slower than the max capable.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
40 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
I hope EU will ban devices with charging speed limitations enforced by the MFi if Apple goes this way.

I doubt my current MacBook USB-C cable and charger is equipped with MFi chip and it seems absurd not being able to fully use my MacBook original charger and cable (which works just fine with my iPad Pro) for the new iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
32 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
And yet some people here will still defend the lightning port
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mity Avatar
Mity
32 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Welcome to 2018 Apple!

https://www.tomsguide.com/features/oneplus-11-charging-tested-heres-how-fast-it-is
OnePlus' latest phone ships with a 100W SuperVOOC power brick
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FattiesGoneWild Avatar
FattiesGoneWild
28 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Awesome! Let’s just keep decreasing battery health quicker for they upgrade quicker. Genius!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

