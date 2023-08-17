iPhone 15 Might Support Charging Speeds Up to 35W

With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are able to charge at this higher wattage.



At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would speed up charging times.

Apple does not sell a power adapter with the iPhone anymore, but the company recommends a 20W+ charger for fast charging purposes right now. If the ‌iPhone 15‌ models support up to 35W charging, Apple could start recommending its 30W MacBook Air charger or its 35W Dual USB-C charger for maximum charging speed.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models would support faster charging speeds due to the transition to USB-C. He said that the faster speeds would be available with MFi-certified USB-C chargers, including the 20W power adapter.

There have been rumors that Apple will limit faster charging speeds to MFi-certified cables and chargers, and it is also possible that the fastest charging speeds could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models.