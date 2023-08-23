iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

by

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2
After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, DSCC's Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could look like compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌:

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max
Surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with 90° edges Lightweight titanium chassis with slightly curved edges
2.17mm display bezels 1.55mm display bezels
7.85mm thick 8.25mm thick
Mute switch Action Button
Lightning port (480Mb/s) USB-C port (20Gb/s to 40Gb/s)
Telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom Periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom (‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max only)
ƒ/1.79 wide camera ƒ/1.7 wide camera
LiDAR scanner More efficient LiDAR scanner
A16 Bionic chip (5nm) A17 Bionic chip (3nm)
OLED display driver chip (40nm) More power-efficient OLED display driver chip (28nm)
6GB memory 8GB memory
U1 chip (90nm) Next-generation ultra-wideband chip (7nm)
Qualcomm X65 modem Qualcomm X70 modem
Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi2 wireless charging
Support for 7.5W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for 15W wireless charging with third-party accessories
Support for ~27W wired charging Support for 35W wired charging
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options
Available in silver, gold, space black, and deep purple Available in silver, gold, space black, dark blue, and potentially dark red
Comes with white 1m USB-C to Lightning charging cable Comes with color-matched 1.5m USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable
Starts at $999 and $1,099 Starts at $1,099 and $1,199

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the iPhone 15 lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22.

For more detail on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, see our dedicated roundup. Be sure to let us know what upgrades you're most looking forward to in the comments.

fwmireault
fwmireault
3 days ago at 09:49 am
Note to the MR team: please continue to use tables when comparing different devices, it’s much easier to see the similarities and differences. Bullet point lists are awful for comparisons
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
3 days ago at 08:59 am
Titanium Chassis + Periscope Camera! Enough said.

This sounds like a very compelling upgrade to me. Upgrade!
abatabia
abatabia
3 days ago at 08:59 am
Please have a better battery life. Please have a better battery life.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH
MrENGLISH
3 days ago at 09:02 am

Titanium Chassis + Periscope Camera! Enough said.

This sounds like a very compelling upgrade to me. Upgrade!
+ USB-C is the upgrade justifiability trifecta for me.
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
3 days ago at 09:17 am
The 2TB option would be such an ideal iPhone for me. I cannot rely on a 1TB iPhone anymore. I'm afraid I will be running out of space next year.

Apple also needs to increase iCloud storage next month.



Attachment Image
Coreymac84
Coreymac84
3 days ago at 09:02 am
Not worth it for me. S upgrade from the 14 Pro.
