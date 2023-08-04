Deals: Amazon Takes $100 Off New 15.3-Inch MacBook Air, Available From $1,199

Apple's 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air is available for $1,199.00 today on Amazon, down from its original price of $1,299.00. We've seen this sale only a few times over the summer, and it remains the best deal tracked yet on the latest MacBook Air.

This sale is available in three of the four colors: Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver. All three models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between August 5 and August 9.

We're also tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air, which is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in two colors (Midnight and Space Gray), and has an estimated delivery date between August 7 and August 9.

