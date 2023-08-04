Deals: Amazon Takes $100 Off New 15.3-Inch MacBook Air, Available From $1,199
Apple's 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air is available for $1,199.00 today on Amazon, down from its original price of $1,299.00. We've seen this sale only a few times over the summer, and it remains the best deal tracked yet on the latest MacBook Air.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is available in three of the four colors: Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver. All three models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between August 5 and August 9.
We're also tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air, which is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in two colors (Midnight and Space Gray), and has an estimated delivery date between August 7 and August 9.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, according to a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will also remain available in its existing "Natural" titanium finish, the leaker said.
Mockup of a black Apple Watch Ultra via ShrimpApplePro Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple tested a darker titanium finish for the...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that demand for the iPhone 15 series will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year. Kuo said the lower demand could make it challenging for Apple suppliers to grow revenue in the second half of 2023.
The upcoming iPhone lineup should consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are...
The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."
In a thread of tweets that included details about the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the leaker said that they have seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation iPad mini.
Earlier this year, Bloomb...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.
Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Apple suppliers will likely begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to new information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current AirTag launched in April 2021 and is priced at $29.
Kuo believes the new AirTag will have better integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, as part of a spatial computing ecosystem, but he did...
Apple's main OLED supplier Samsung has received mass production approval for the displays for all four models in Apple's iPhone 15 series, which are expected to be released in September.
Korean-language based The Elec reports that Samsung Display was granted approval on August 1, ahead of rivals LG Display and BOE. LG Display, which is supplying OLED panels for both iPhone 15 Pro models, has ...