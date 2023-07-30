iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.
Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
- A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, manufactured based on TSMC's 3nm process for continued performance and efficiency improvements. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have an A16 Bionic chip.
- Titanium frame: Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame instead of stainless steel.
- Ultra-thin bezels: Similar to recent Apple Watch models, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have ultra-thin curved bezels around the display.
- USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would result in the devices having significantly faster data transfer speeds with a cable compared to existing iPhones with Lightning. Kuo said the USB-C port on standard iPhone 15 models will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds like Lightning.
- Wi-Fi 6E: Like the latest Macs and iPad Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless speeds, according to a leaked schematic.
- Increased RAM: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, while the standard models will likely continue to have 6GB of RAM as they do currently. Additional RAM can allow apps like Safari to keep more content active in the background, preventing the app from reloading content when reopened.
- Action button: iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be equipped with a customizable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra. The button would replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. Users would likely be able to assign the button to various system functions, such as Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Low Power Mode, and more.
- Increased optical zoom for iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope telephoto lens, according to Kuo. This could result in the device having up to 5x-6x optical zoom, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models.
- Ultra Wideband improvements: iPhone 15 models will likely have an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip (currently called the U1 chip) for improved integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, according to Kuo. The new chip could also offer improved performance or reduced power consumption for location-based functions such as AirDrop and Precision Finding in the Find My app.
- LiDAR Scanner improvements: iPhone 15 Pro models will have a more power-efficient LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony, which could improve 3D depth scanning performance for AR apps and Night mode photos, according to Kuo.
- More repairable design: Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a more repairable design.
- eSIM-only in more countries: iPhone 15 Pro models could be compatible with eSIMs only in France and potentially other countries. Apple first removed the physical SIM card tray from iPhone 14 models in the U.S. last year.
With over a month to go until the iPhone 15 lineup is unveiled, additional features could be rumored, so keep tabs on our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.