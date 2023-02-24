Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models to Feature Improved LiDAR Scanner
Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to the latest information shared by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said Sony's time-of-flight VCSELs have lower power consumption than those from Apple's existing suppliers. This would result in the LiDAR Scanner being more power efficient on the iPhone 15 Pro models, which Kuo said could either contribute to longer battery life or allow for the LiDAR Scanner to offer improved performance at the same level of power consumption as on existing iPhones.
Kuo said the improved LiDAR Scanner could benefit camera features, like Night mode and autofocus, as well as augmented reality uses. First introduced on iPhone 12 Pro models in 2020, the LiDAR Scanner can measure light distance and capture depth information, and the hardware is expected to remain exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models.
Top Rated Comments
But the main problem is there aren't many apps out there that are taking full advantage of the Lidar Scanner Sensor.
Good for this stuff too: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photogrammetry