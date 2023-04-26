iPhone 15 Pro Still Expected to Feature 'Action' Button Instead of Mute Switch

While the latest rumors claim Apple dropped its plans for solid-state buttons on iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming devices are still expected to feature a customizable "Action" button in place of the traditional Ring/Silent switch.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max render by 9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo

According to 9to5Mac , Apple-certified accessory makers are currently working with CADs showing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature two mechanical volume buttons, and an additional mechanical button that replaces the Ring/Silent switch. Like the "Action" button on the Apple Watch Ultra, users would be able to assign the new button to system functions like Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, or Flashlight.

Mechanical buttons move when pressed, while solid-state buttons would rely on Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement. Apple analyst Jeff Pu believes solid-state buttons have been postponed until the iPhone 16 Pro next year due to unspecified "design issues" encountered during iPhone 15 Pro development.

Apple has included a Ring/Silent switch on every iPhone since the original model in 2007, so the switch's removal would still be a fairly significant change this year. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have the switch, however, as the "Action" button is rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models only.

The new CADs also reveal that the rear camera bump on iPhone 15 Pro models will not protrude quite as much as the publication initially expected.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September.