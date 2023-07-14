MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra and Titanium Band From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra and one of Lululook's Apple Watch Bands to go along with it.



Lululook has a selection of high-quality titanium Apple Watch bands that match the 49mm ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, as they were designed specifically for Apple's newest wrist-worn device. Lululook's bands are ideal for ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ owners who are looking for a band option that is refined enough for the office and other situations where sportier bands don't quite work.

The Lululook Retro Titanium Band, priced at $40, has a classic look that's similar in style to the Submariner band from Rolex. It offers a multi-link design with a secure clasping mechanism. There is a folding buckle and double buttons to lock the strap on the wrist, preventing the Apple Watch from coming loose.



Lululook's Timeless Titanium Band is the closest match to Apple's stainless steel Link bracelet, but in a color that works better with the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. The band has a secure closing mechanism, and at $70, it's much more affordable than the Link bracelet.



The Modern Titanium Band from Lululook is the company's most unique, and Lululook says that it was inspired by Iron Man. Available for $46, this is the band that stands out the most of the bunch, so if you want a modern version of a titanium band it's worth checking out.



All of the bands from Lululook are made from a lightweight titanium material that is comfortable on the wrist and able to hold up to heavy use. Lululook says that the bands are waterproof and sweatproof, and because of the low weight of the titanium, the bands work for all-day use.

The bands are 200mm in length and are adjustable by removing links, so Apple Watch owners can get a perfect fit. Titanium is lighter than steel, so Lululook says that these bands are lighter than Apple's own Link band, and that the material will resist scratches and corrosion. Lululook's full range of Apple Watch bands can be found on the Lululook website.



