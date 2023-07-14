MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra and Titanium Band From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra and one of Lululook's Apple Watch Bands to go along with it.

lululook modern band 2
Lululook has a selection of high-quality titanium Apple Watch bands that match the 49mm ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, as they were designed specifically for Apple's newest wrist-worn device. Lululook's bands are ideal for ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ owners who are looking for a band option that is refined enough for the office and other situations where sportier bands don't quite work.

The Lululook Retro Titanium Band, priced at $40, has a classic look that's similar in style to the Submariner band from Rolex. It offers a multi-link design with a secure clasping mechanism. There is a folding buckle and double buttons to lock the strap on the wrist, preventing the Apple Watch from coming loose.

lululook retro band
Lululook's Timeless Titanium Band is the closest match to Apple's stainless steel Link bracelet, but in a color that works better with the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. The band has a secure closing mechanism, and at $70, it's much more affordable than the Link bracelet.

lululook timeless band
The Modern Titanium Band from Lululook is the company's most unique, and Lululook says that it was inspired by Iron Man. Available for $46, this is the band that stands out the most of the bunch, so if you want a modern version of a titanium band it's worth checking out.

lululook modern band
All of the bands from Lululook are made from a lightweight titanium material that is comfortable on the wrist and able to hold up to heavy use. Lululook says that the bands are waterproof and sweatproof, and because of the low weight of the titanium, the bands work for all-day use.

The bands are 200mm in length and are adjustable by removing links, so Apple Watch owners can get a perfect fit. Titanium is lighter than steel, so Lululook says that these bands are lighter than Apple's own Link band, and that the material will resist scratches and corrosion. Lululook's full range of Apple Watch bands can be found on the Lululook website.

lululook retro 2
We have one ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ and Lululook band to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (July 14) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 21. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 21 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

