'No Man's Sky' for Mac Now Available, 'Another Surprise' to Follow Soon

The action-adventure survival game "No Man's Sky" is now available for the Mac on Steam, with "another surprise" from studio Hello Games to follow in the "near future."

At WWDC last year, Apple announced that No Man's Sky would be available for the iPad and Mac would by the end of 2022. Hello Games missed that deadline and the game is finally available for the Mac as of today. Hello Games founder Sean Murray teased two upcoming Apple-related announcements earlier this week. Today, Murray seemingly confirmed that the launch for Mac is one of the two teased announcements, meaning another is soon to follow.

We've got a little something just about to drop, and then another surprise in the VERY near future. The roadmap for the coming year is busy, lots to look forward to 🙏 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 1, 2023

While the second announcement is likely to be the release of No Man's Sky for ‌iPad‌ given that title was announced alongside the Mac version at WWDC last year, the tease leans into speculation that Hello Games could be working on a game for Apple's mixed-reality headset, which is widely expected to be announced at WWDC in less than a week. No Man's Sky is already available on multiple VR platforms, including on PC and PlayStation VR. When the game was demoed at WWDC last year, it was played on a Mac with the M1 chip. Since Apple's headset is rumored to feature at least one chip that is based on the M2 chip in addition to a dedicated image signal processor, it should be more than capable of running the game.

Hello Games has also worked with Apple to publish games on Apple Arcade. Given Apple's discussions with Hello Games in recent years, No Man's Sky being among the initial wave of games available on Apple's mixed-reality headset is not out of the question.

While some rumors have suggested Apple's headset is not particularly focused on gaming, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly referred to gaming, media, and communication as the three main priorities of the device. Apple has reportedly been working with a number of gaming developers to help them update their existing content for mixed reality and the company is expected to provide a robust set of developer tools for creating experiences for the headset.

No Man's Sky is available for the Mac now on Steam, with a release on the Mac App Store to soon follow.