'The Last Campfire' Comes to Apple Arcade

New adventure game "The Last Campfire" has arrived on Apple Arcade. The title comes from Hello Games, creators of "No Man's Sky," and tells the story of "a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home."

The game follows the journey through wilderness "filled with lost folk, strange creatures, and mysterious ruins," in the hope of lighting the last campfire. The "storybook world" setting of the game allows for the exploration of unique, atmospheric environments and unusual characters.

The story is said to be "intimate and beautiful," with the creative team aiming to make "an artistically focused single-player adventure game."

The Last Campfire was first announced in December 2018, and is now launching on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, in addition to ‌Apple Arcade‌.

This month has seen ‌Apple Arcade‌ gain several new titles, including "Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time," "Next Stop Nowhere," and "Game of Thrones: A Tale of Crows."