Apple Has Prototyped MagSafe iPhone Chargers in Different Colors

Apple has prototyped at least one colored version of its MagSafe Charger for iPhone, suggesting the company could potentially release a new version of the device in additional color options beyond the standard silver model.



That's the claim made by Twitter account @KosutamiSan. According to the rare Apple products collector, prototype information they obtained indicates that Apple intended to release its current MagSafe charger in a "colored version," similar to the MagSafe Charging 3 Charging cables it makes for the MacBook Air.

Apple includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the MacBook Air, but also makes them available to purchase separately in the four MacBook Air colors: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

According to @KosutamiSan, Apple's prototyped colored MagSafe Charger for iPhone has more color saturation than the MagSafe power cables. The collector shared the above picture of a Starlight-colored MagSafe puck as an example, while also claiming that Apple has prototyped similar colored versions for an unreleased model.

It's not clear whether the prototyped colored chargers were designed to match with unreleased iPhone colors but were never mass produced. Likewise, it's unknown if Apple intends to launch colored versions in the future, but the prototyping tidbit is interesting nonetheless, and there is a chance that Apple could release more varieties of its MagSafe charger to compete with rivals in the new Qi2 market that is set to coalesce later this year.

Apple is contributing to the new version of the Qi open standard and it will work much like MagSafe. As a result, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to support 15W wireless fast charging even when using third-party chargers that are not Apple-certified, removing a key hurdle for third-party wireless chargers to compete with the company's MagSafe accessory.