Next-Generation Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Embraces Apple's MagSafe for Universal Compatibility

by

Next-generation Qi charging technology will incorporate Apple's MagSafe magnetic charging functionality, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced today. Qi2 is a new unified wireless charging standard that is built on ‌MagSafe‌ charging technology supplied by Apple.

magsafe charger blue
Qi2 incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile, which means that devices that adopt Qi2 in the future will use the same ‌MagSafe‌ magnetic technology that is available in ‌MagSafe‌ devices created for the iPhone 12 and later.

The WPC says that the Magnetic Power Profile in Qi2 will make sure that phones and other battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with chargers for improved energy efficiency and faster charging. Qi2 will allow for new accessories that would not be chargeable using existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

Faster charging will be available for some devices, and the updated standard will also "pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds."

The Qi2 standard will debut later this year, and it will replace the current Qi standard. Qi2 smartphones and chargers are expected to be available starting in the 2023 holiday season.

Tags: MagSafe Guide, Wireless Power Consortium, CES 2023

Top Rated Comments

spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
27 minutes ago at 11:04 am

It is difficult to get excited about magnetic charging when it so rarely works well with protective cases. For me, that is the fatal flaw. I'm not going to keep my $1200 USD iPhone 13 Pro Max in a flimsy case, much less in no case at all! So anything related to magnets in a no go for me...
Is the case a MagSafe case?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
msackey Avatar
msackey
26 minutes ago at 11:04 am

It is difficult to get excited about magnetic charging when it so rarely works well with protective cases. For me, that is the fatal flaw. I'm not going to keep my $1200 USD iPhone 13 Pro Max in a flimsy case, much less in no case at all! So anything related to magnets in a no go for me...
You don't like Magsafe compatible cases? They exist.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
32 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Standards are good. Will keep everyone compatible. Faster speed is also greatly appreciated.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AltecX Avatar
AltecX
31 minutes ago at 10:59 am
I've had magnetic Qi chargers since I had my Nexus 4, that was what? 2014? I'm not sure what's really new about this other than they finally made it part of the standard. Which Im actually surprised its taken so long to do.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
30 minutes ago at 11:00 am

Qi2 will allow for new accessories that would not be chargeable using existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.
I don't understand this sentence. What does this mean?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeven Stobs Avatar
Jeven Stobs
25 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Yet another technology Apple didn’t invent but refined and made it a new standard.
Apples legacy in a nutshell.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

