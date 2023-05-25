Deals: OWC's New Sale Has Major Savings on Atlas Memory Cards With Our Exclusive Code
We kicked off the month of May with an exclusive partnership with OWC, which nets our readers an extra 20 percent off their purchase of select memory cards with the code MACRUMORS. This code lasts through the end of May, and right now OWC has another flash sale on memory cards going on that stacks with our promo code.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
OWC's flash sale is offering up to an additional 40 percent off already-discounted memory cards, and the company says this sale will end later today. This discount stacks with our existing 20 percent off promo code (MACRUMORS), delivering major savings on these memory cards.
We've listed all of the memory cards on sale below. The higher storage memory cards will have the best discounts during this event, with as much as $175 off these cards. Remember to enter the promo code MACRUMORS at checkout to get the total savings of each card.
Atlas Pro
- 64GB - $9.59, down from $27.99
- 128GB - $11.99, down from $49.99
- 256GB - $35.74, down from $89.99
- 512GB - $69.99, down from $159.99
- 1TB - $168.99, down from $259.99
Atlas Ultra
- 64GB - $42.24, down from $74.99
- 128GB - $47.99, down from $139.99
- 256GB - $91.99, down from $259.99
- 512GB - $324.99, down from $499.99
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.
Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States.
The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in their display sizes compared to previous generations, growing to almost 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.
An alleged CAD model of the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max (which could possibly be branded as iPhone 16 Ultra) was recently shared with 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson and used to...
An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the iPhone will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub.
With the iPhone attached to a MagSafe charging stand...