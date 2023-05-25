Deals: OWC's New Sale Has Major Savings on Atlas Memory Cards With Our Exclusive Code

We kicked off the month of May with an exclusive partnership with OWC, which nets our readers an extra 20 percent off their purchase of select memory cards with the code MACRUMORS. This code lasts through the end of May, and right now OWC has another flash sale on memory cards going on that stacks with our promo code.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

OWC's flash sale is offering up to an additional 40 percent off already-discounted memory cards, and the company says this sale will end later today. This discount stacks with our existing 20 percent off promo code (MACRUMORS), delivering major savings on these memory cards.

We've listed all of the memory cards on sale below. The higher storage memory cards will have the best discounts during this event, with as much as $175 off these cards. Remember to enter the promo code MACRUMORS at checkout to get the total savings of each card.

Atlas Pro

64GB - $9.59, down from $27.99

128GB - $11.99, down from $49.99

256GB - $35.74, down from $89.99

512GB - $69.99, down from $159.99

1TB - $168.99, down from $259.99

Atlas Ultra

64GB - $42.24, down from $74.99

128GB - $47.99, down from $139.99

256GB - $91.99, down from $259.99

512GB - $324.99, down from $499.99

