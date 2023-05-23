2023 Pride Band for Apple Watch Now Available to Order

The new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch is now available to order for $49 on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24. The band is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer.



Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colors and five others — black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

A matching Pride Celebration watch face for the Apple Watch and iPhone wallpaper are available on devices updated to watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

Apple releases a new Pride band each year and continues to support and bring awareness to LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations around the world.