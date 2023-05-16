Deals: Apple's Entry-Level M1 iMac Hits Best-Ever Price of $999.99 ($299 Off)

Apple's 2021 M1 iMac (7-core GPU, 256GB) has returned to its all-time low price of $999.99 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This sale price is available in Blue and Pink on Amazon, and stock is dwindling so be sure to head to Amazon soon if you're interested.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $299 off, this is a match of the previous record low price that we tracked on this iMac, and only Amazon has the sale. Delivery dates are provided for around May 18 - 22 for most residences in the United States.

For a higher-end iMac, the 8-Core GPU, 512GB M1 iMac is on sale for $1,399.99 on Amazon, down from $1,699.00. This is another all-time low price, and it's only available in Pink.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.