When Will Apple Launch New iPad Pro Models?

by

It is now over six months since Apple launched the current iPad Pros, and with a substantial update rumored for the next-generation, when exactly are the new models expected to launch?

ipad pro 2022
The current 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models were released in October 2022, adding the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, Smart HDR 4, Wi‑Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 – another minor refresh like the fifth-generation iPad Air. The next-generation is shaping up to be a big update to the device, offering more advanced chip technology, new displays, and potentially a redesign.

With the current- and previous-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models featuring M-series chips, and the 2022 refresh making the leap to the ‌M2‌ chip, the M3 chip is the most likely chip to be included in the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌. The ‌M3‌ chip is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process, bringing the biggest performance and efficiency boost to Apple's chips in several years. The first Apple devices with ‌M3‌ chips are not likely to appear until the second half of 2023 at the earliest, which seemingly rules out a new ‌iPad Pro‌ anytime soon.

Moreover, the main feature rumored for the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is OLED – a display upgrade that has been rumored for well over a year. Dozens of reports from multiple sources are consistent that ‌iPad Pro‌ models with OLED displays are scheduled to launch in 2024, rather than this year. The OLED displays Apple is planning to use will reportedly be more durable and enable thinner and more lightweight device designs, and they could have slimmer bezels with the display size options increasing from 11- to 11.1-inches and 12.9- to 13-inches.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ has had the same design for four successive generations since 2018, and it looks like the device could finally get a redesign in its next incarnation. It is not entirely clear what the new design could look like, but a thinner and lighter device with a glass back or larger glass Apple logo to enable wireless charging seems plausible based on current rumors. The device could also switch from a default portrait orientation to a landscape design – a change seemingly supported by the relocation of the iPad mini's volume buttons and the latest entry-level ‌iPad‌'s landscape front-facing camera.

The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to move to a slightly more contoured design with glass that curves at the edges on the front and back, so a similar design for the new ‌iPad Pro‌ is not out of the question.

The one thing that is clear about the next major ‌iPad Pro‌ update according to rumors is that it will not launch in 2023, meaning that the chances of a new ‌iPad Pro‌ models this year seem to be very low. Apple waited over 18 months between the 2021 and 2022 ‌iPad‌ Pros, and if a similar timeline was followed again, the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ would launch in May 2024. This approximate time frame also seems plausible in terms of what is expected from Apple's chip roadmap. All in all, the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is likely just under a year away.

Tag: OLED iPad Pro Guide

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Read Full Article1019 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Monday May 8, 2023 7:47 pm PDT by
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
Read Full Article266 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Rumored to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 6x Optical Zoom

Monday May 8, 2023 4:00 pm PDT by
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Read Full Article127 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Monday May 8, 2023 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
Read Full Article39 comments
General Final Cut Pro Feature

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Tuesday May 9, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Major Battery Life Boost

Tuesday May 9, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models could boast considerably better battery life due to major efficiency improvements afforded by the A17 Bionic chip, recent reports suggest. The A17 Bionic chip is widely expected to be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. The next-generation production technique allows chips to use up to 35 percent less power while providing better performance...
Read Full Article