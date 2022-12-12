13-Inch MacBook Air With OLED Display Rumored to Launch in 2024
Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past. Young shared his latest information in a tweet with his subscribers on Sunday.
Young did not share any additional details, but earlier this year he said all three devices would have "two-stack" OLED displays with two red, green, and blue emission layers for increased brightness and lower power consumption. Young previously said all three devices would also support ProMotion for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
2017 and newer iPad Pro models already feature ProMotion with a 24Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, while ProMotion would be all new to the MacBook Air. Apple added ProMotion to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, also with a 24Hz to 120Hz range.
There are currently no Macs or iPads with OLED displays. Apple's latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro models are equipped with LCDs, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring mini-LED backlighting for increased brightness and an improved 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Unlike LCDs with mini-LEDs, OLED displays have self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which would give the devices even better contrast ratio and battery life.
Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). In the past, he accurately revealed that devices like the iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro would feature ProMotion, that the sixth-generation iPad mini would be equipped with an 8.3-inch display, that the latest MacBook Air would have a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, and much more, giving him a very successful track record with Apple product rumors.
